|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 23.02.2021
Hasbro Named as One of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies for 10th Consecutive Year
Hasbro, Inc., a global play and entertainment company, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.
“Hasbro has a proud legacy of leading through our values and operating our business responsibly, sustainably and ethically—and we are honored to be recognized by Ethisphere for the tenth consecutive year,” said Kathrin Belliveau, Hasbro’s Chief Purpose Officer. “Making a positive contribution to the world around us is central to the way we measure our overall success. The humbling events of the past year have reinforced our commitment to put our purpose at the center of all that we do and to use our company, our brands, our entertainment and our influence to make a positive impact in the world.”
“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Hasbro for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”
This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.
For more on Hasbro’s Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, visit our CSR page here.
© 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
HAS-C
The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer