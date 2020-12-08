|
17:14 | 08.12.2020
Hasbro Teams up With Charlie “Rocket” Jabaley to Deliver Joy to Families Impacted By COVID-19
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), announced plans to join forces with Charlie “Rocket” Jabaley and his “Dream Machine Tour” this holiday season, bringing positive experiences to communities that have been greatly impacted by this difficult and unprecedented year. The company is contributing $450,000 to Grammy and Emmy award-winning Charlie “Rocket” Jabaley, who will use the funds to deliver acts of kindness to families across the country via his “Dream Machine Tour.” The initiative – which includes the spontaneous donation of cars, rent, and life changing experiences – will impact deserving individuals, families and organizations throughout the country. The collaboration is a part of Hasbro’s “Bring Home the Fun” campaign, which provides parents and caregivers with resources to help keep kids engaged and occupied during extended time at home. The inspiring announcement video can be viewed on Charlie’s YouTube channel.
“It is a dream come true to be able to team up with a company that brings so much joy to families on an ongoing basis,” said Jabaley. “With support from Hasbro, we’ll be able to give the gift of laughter and fun to hundreds of kids that may not have otherwise received it this holiday season, and even help keep families in their homes.”
“At Hasbro we have been following along with Charlie’s Dream Machine Tour and have been blown away by the incredible, life-changing acts of kindness he has been delivering around the country,” said Chief Consumer Officer, Eric Nyman. “We were so inspired that we decided to join in Charlie’s mission and fund an extra special leg of his tour this holiday season. We are excited that Hasbro has the opportunity to be part of the happiness and hope Charlie and his team will inspire this holiday season and beyond.”
The ‘tour’ officially kicked off on Sunday, December 6th, with an intimate takeover at the I Believe in Nashville store at The Mall at Green Hills, owned by Tim Gerst, in which select families were invited to “shop” for Hasbro toys and games, from iconic brands such as Nerf, Play-Doh, Monopoly, Transformers, Baby Alive and more, using only Monopoly money as their form of currency. Participating families were required to follow applicable COVID-19 safety guidelines.
In addition to the store takeover, Charlie will be hosting a variety of charitable and inspiring acts throughout December 2020 and beyond, including:
The donation of cars, rent, and life-changing experiences to individuals and families that have been impacted by COVID-19 and other challenges.
Spearheading an anti-bullying campaign alongside Hasbro’s NERF brand that encourages kids to ‘Play it Forward’ by celebrating inclusion and kindness
Virtually joining Hasbro employees on December 10 for the eighth annual Global Day of Joy, a company-wide day of service in more than 40 countries to make a difference for thousands of children around the globe.
Consumers are encouraged to join the conversation using #BringHomeTheFun and follow along with the tour via Hasbro’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. Charlie will also be sharing live updates on his Instagram and YouTube pages throughout the course of the year.
Charlie Jabaley discovered one thing CEO Charlie couldn’t escape – he was heavily overweight, unhealthy, unhappy and had a brain tumor threatening to end his life, at the age of 28. CEO Charlie shortly after retired. Weighing 304 pounds. With a brain tumor that was growing. And unable to escape a binge eating disorder. From the flames, emerged Charlie Rocket. Charlie Rocket was an athlete. Someone that inspired those around him, took on his goals, competed on a global circuit, ran professionally and lived a healthy and happy life. And here began the journey…
Charlie Jabaley, with the assistance of Charlie Rocket no less, dropped 120 pounds. Ran multiple marathons. Became vegan. Reversed the growth of his brain tumor. Got healthy. And secured the sponsorship of the most famous name in running in the world – Nike. Charlie just completed an Ironman in New Zealand with the hope of inspiring others to know that nothing is impossible. He just finished biking across America to pursue his dream of being an athlete, transforming lives and making people’s dreams come true! His name is Charlie Jabaley. His story isn’t over yet.
HAS-B
