17:14 | 08.12.2020

Hasbro Teams up With Charlie “Rocket” Jabaley to Deliver Joy to Families Impacted By COVID-19

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), announced plans to join forces with Charlie “Rocket” Jabaley and his “Dream Machine Tour” this holiday season, bringing positive experiences to communities that have been greatly impacted by this difficult and unprecedented year. The company is contributing $450,000 to Grammy and Emmy award-winning Charlie “Rocket” Jabaley, who will use the funds to deliver acts of kindness to families across the country via his “Dream Machine Tour.” The initiative – which includes the spontaneous donation of cars, rent, and life changing experiences – will impact deserving individuals, families and organizations throughout the country. The collaboration is a part of Hasbro’s “Bring Home the Fun” campaign, which provides parents and caregivers with resources to help keep kids engaged and occupied during extended time at home. The inspiring announcement video can be viewed on Charlie’s YouTube channel.

In 2018, Jabaley left the music industry to begin touring the country on his “Dream Machine” presented by the Dreamr App tour bus; an effort that ultimately allowed him to raise money and make a difference for families across the U.S. Starting today, with support from Hasbro, Charlie will continue his mission to support those in need by helping 100 deserving families celebrate the holidays in a meaningful and exciting way despite the hardships and challenges faced by many during this particularly difficult year. “It is a dream come true to be able to team up with a company that brings so much joy to families on an ongoing basis,” said Jabaley. “With support from Hasbro, we’ll be able to give the gift of laughter and fun to hundreds of kids that may not have otherwise received it this holiday season, and even help keep families in their homes.” “At Hasbro we have been following along with Charlie’s Dream Machine Tour and have been blown away by the incredible, life-changing acts of kindness he has been delivering around the country,” said Chief Consumer Officer, Eric Nyman. “We were so inspired that we decided to join in Charlie’s mission and fund an extra special leg of his tour this holiday season. We are excited that Hasbro has the opportunity to be part of the happiness and hope Charlie and his team will inspire this holiday season and beyond.” The ‘tour’ officially kicked off on Sunday, December 6th, with an intimate takeover at the I Believe in Nashville store at The Mall at Green Hills, owned by Tim Gerst, in which select families were invited to “shop” for Hasbro toys and games, from iconic brands such as Nerf, Play-Doh, Monopoly, Transformers, Baby Alive and more, using only Monopoly money as their form of currency. Participating families were required to follow applicable COVID-19 safety guidelines. In addition to the store takeover, Charlie will be hosting a variety of charitable and inspiring acts throughout December 2020 and beyond, including: The donation of cars, rent, and life-changing experiences to individuals and families that have been impacted by COVID-19 and other challenges. Spearheading an anti-bullying campaign alongside Hasbro’s NERF brand that encourages kids to ‘Play it Forward’ by celebrating inclusion and kindness Virtually joining Hasbro employees on December 10 for the eighth annual Global Day of Joy, a company-wide day of service in more than 40 countries to make a difference for thousands of children around the globe. Consumers are encouraged to join the conversation using #BringHomeTheFun and follow along with the tour via Hasbro’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. Charlie will also be sharing live updates on his Instagram and YouTube pages throughout the course of the year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

About Charlie “Rocket” Jabaley

Have you ever dreamed so big, that it would change the lives of so many others, and end up changing your own, forever? Charlie Jabaley wasn’t your typical kid from Georgia. Sometimes labelled, “the chubby kid”, Charlie was a dreamer. Knowing that he needed to use his imagination as a weapon to survive the playground, Charlie created his first persona, CEO Charlie. He had other ideas. Like pursuing the life of an athlete. But, that had to wait. CEO Charlie dreamed of building a company. A company that took a vision of the music industry with all of it’s challenges, and became one of the most innovative business management companies in modern music – Street Execs. Street Execs took artists such as Travis Porter, Young Dolph and 2 Chainz, and catapulted their careers to new heights, and importantly, the top of the charts, and touring the world. Including a Grammy win in 2017. But even at the top of your career, you can be met with new challenges. Challenges so big, they might even end your life. Charlie Jabaley discovered one thing CEO Charlie couldn’t escape – he was heavily overweight, unhealthy, unhappy and had a brain tumor threatening to end his life, at the age of 28. CEO Charlie shortly after retired. Weighing 304 pounds. With a brain tumor that was growing. And unable to escape a binge eating disorder. From the flames, emerged Charlie Rocket. Charlie Rocket was an athlete. Someone that inspired those around him, took on his goals, competed on a global circuit, ran professionally and lived a healthy and happy life. And here began the journey… Charlie Jabaley, with the assistance of Charlie Rocket no less, dropped 120 pounds. Ran multiple marathons. Became vegan. Reversed the growth of his brain tumor. Got healthy. And secured the sponsorship of the most famous name in running in the world – Nike. Charlie just completed an Ironman in New Zealand with the hope of inspiring others to know that nothing is impossible. He just finished biking across America to pursue his dream of being an athlete, transforming lives and making people’s dreams come true! His name is Charlie Jabaley. His story isn’t over yet. HAS-B

