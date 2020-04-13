0:00 | 14.04.2020

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Commonwealth Environmental Approval Received Yangibana

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) is pleased to advise that Mr Gregory Manning, delegate of the Hon. Sussan Ley MP, Australian Minister for the Environment, has granted the Commonwealth Environmental permit for the Yangibana Rare Earths Project. – Commonwealth Environmental approvals in place for mining Rare Earths at the Yangibana Rare Earths Project. – The Commonwealth Approvals are in place to construct and operate an open pit rare earths mine, processing facility and associated support infrastructure, approximately 270 km east-northeast of Carnarvon, Western Australia. – Commonwealth Government environmental assessment process completed pursuant to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act) under sections 130(1) and 133(1). Receipt of the Commonwealth Environmental Permit (EPBC reference 2016/7845) was granted under section 130(1) and 133(1) of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999. The permit is subject to conditions in Annexure A of the Approval, which has been published on the Department of Environment and Energy website. The conditions require validation of the groundwater model during the construction phase, an ecohydrological model and the development of a groundwater dependent ecosystem monitoring program. The Yangibana Project includes the development of five open pit mines, groundwater abstraction, on-site processing of ore, tailings storage facilities, and supporting infrastructure such as access and haul roads, accommodation facilities, administration buildings and an airstrip. Executive Chairman, Charles Lew commented: “We have now received all material approvals (i.e. land tenure, Native Title Agreement, State and Commonwealth Environmental Permits) required for the development of the Yangibana Rare Earths Project. This environmental permit complements the State approval received in August 2019. Both approvals demonstrate confidence by State and Commonwealth governments that the Project can be implemented in an environmentally sound manner.” The rigorous environmental assessment process for the Yangibana Rare Earths Project has lasted over four years and has been conducted with full transparency through Commonwealth and State environmental statutes ensuring both an environmentally and legally robust set of approvals. Hastings, its environmental consultants, and other third parties, have contributed to a significant library of environmental science addressing key environmental factors relating to the Project identified by Hastings, government and via public consultation. Hastings acknowledges the dedicated evidence based environmental assessment undertaken by both the Commonwealth Department of Environment and Energy and the Western Australian Office of the Environmental Protection Authority and other State agencies. The immediate focus of the Company is the continuing improvement of the economics of the Yangibana Project by progressing a number of mining, metallurgical and process design and research initiatives that expand on the studies completed as part of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) released in November 2017. All work streams are geared to ensure the Project is capable of being financed and brought into production within the current rare earth pricing environment. About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia. – The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11. – The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2. – Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs. – The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies. Contact:

Charles Lew

Chairman

T: +65-9790-9008 /+61-8-6117-6118 Valerie Quay

Legal Counsel & Business Planning

T: +65-9781-3220 Source: Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.