16:55 | 09.01.2020



HealthPartners sustainability programs reduce costs by more than $3.5 million



More than a dozen initiatives to reduce waste and increase energy efficiency across HealthPartners organization reduced costs by $3.6 million in 2018.

Hospitals and medical facilities are in the top energy-consuming building categories in the United States. The average hospital generates more than 40 pounds of waste for every patient. In 2018, HealthPartners hospitals generated about half of that amount. One of the biggest areas of improvement came from sustainable practices in HealthPartners operating rooms. Sustainable practices in surgery departments decreased costs by $1.9 million.

Other sustainable practices at HealthPartners locations include:

Energy efficient lighting, automation to control temperature, air flow and lights, and use of air instead of water to control temperature and humidity

Investments in solar energy

Healthy interiors with cleaning products and furniture that are free of harmful chemicals

Reducing single-use plastics such as bottles and straws

“The environment has a direct impact on health. It’s our responsibility as a health care organization to operate in ways that contribute to a healthy environment,” said Dana Slade, HealthPartners director of sustainability. “This report confirms that sustainable practices not only help us achieve our mission to improve health and well-being, they also help reduce costs and that helps make care more affordable.”

Read more in a report on www.healthpartners.com.

About HealthPartners

HealthPartners is the largest consumer-governed, non-profit health care organization in the nation. The company’s mission is to improve health and well-being in partnership with members, patients and the community. For more information, visit healthpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005610/en/