|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:49 | 14.02.2020
Hecla Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced that it has priced its previously announced public offering of senior notes (the “Offering”). The Company has agreed to sell $475.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Offering is expected to close on February 19, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 7.250% per year and will mature on February 15, 2028, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of the Company’s subsidiaries. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the Offering and the redemption of the 2021 Notes.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the book-running manager for the offering. The offering of the Notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (866)-803-9204 or writing to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes, the 2021 Notes, or any other securities, and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. In addition, this news release does not constitute a notice of redemption for purposes of the 2021 Notes.
