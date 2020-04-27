|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:54 | 28.04.2020
Hecla First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it expects to release its first quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
A conference call and webcast will be held Thursday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1‑855-760-8158 or for international by dialing 1-720-634-2922. The participant passcode is HECLA.
Hecla’s live and archived webcast can be accessed at www.hecla-mining.com under Investors or Institutional investors via Thomson Reuters Eikon, a password-protected event management site.
Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility, volatility of metals production and costs, litigation, regulatory and environmental risks, operating risks, project development risks, political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and exploration risks and results. Refer to the Company’s Form 10-K and 10-Q reports for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.
