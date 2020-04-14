|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:28 | 15.04.2020
Hecla Is Restarting Casa Berardi
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced that Casa Berardi plans to restart operations on April 15th, following the Government of Quebec’s decision to allow mining activities to resume.
The restart of operations is planned over a month and will follow the Government’s guidelines with a focus on maintaining appropriate COVID-19 practices, including emphasizing proper hygiene practices and social distancing. As an added precaution, open pit contract mining will not yet resume to minimize the number of workers on site. Stockpiled open pit ore will be fed to the mill until contract mining resumes.
“We are pleased to bring the mine back into production, with the emphasis on the health and safety of our people,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla’s President and CEO. “We continue to have no known cases of COVID-19 at any of our operations in part due to our early adoption of measures that protect our workforce and their communities.”
Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company’s projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (v) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vi) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (vii) the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (viii) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (ix) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; (x) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto, and (xi) the timeline for when normal operations can resume at Casa Berardi.
In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they have not demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; and (ix)) we are unable to remain in compliance with all terms of the credit agreement in order to maintain continued access to the revolver. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company’s 2019 Form 10-K, filed on February 13, 2020, and Form 10-Qs filed on May 9, 2019, August 7, 2019 and November 7, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.
