|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:30 | 07.04.2020
Hecla Updates COVID-19 Actions and First Quarter Production
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced actions taken in response to COVID-19, cash balances and preliminary silver and gold production results at the end of the first quarter.1
Three of five operations (U.S. mines) are deemed essential businesses and remain fully operational (represent 69% of Hecla’s 2019 gold equivalent production).
Silver production of 3 million ounces and gold production of 57,238 ounces was on plan (silver equivalent production of 10.3 million ounces or gold equivalent production of 110,210 ounces2).
The Company is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance to assess COVID-19’s impact on its production and costs.
Quarter-end cash and cash equivalents of approximately $215 million with the revolving credit facility drawn at $210 million.
Hecla’s charitable foundation is making an initial commitment of up to $125,000 support to the local communities where we operate.
“Hecla’s quick response to the COVID-19 outbreak began in February and has protected our workforce, enabling them to continue to safely operate our mines,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla’s President and CEO. “While government orders have shut down two mines, our U.S. mines continue to operate as planned. Our balance sheet is strong with over $200 million in cash, and no near-term debt maturities with our revolver debt not due until 2023 and senior notes in 2028. Also, our charitable foundation is stepping up to support the communities we operate in during this time of need.”
(1)
See cautionary statement regarding preliminary statements at the end of this release.
(2)
Silver and gold equivalent calculation based on average actual prices for each metal in the year as follows: $16.94 for Ag, $1,583 for Au, $0.84 for Pb, and $0.97 for Zn.
In early February, the Company noted potential impacts of the COVID-19 virus, and issued new bonds maturing in 2028 and expanded its revolving credit facility to $250 million. The Company drew-down on the facility in March as a precaution to ensure that it would have substantial liquidity. During the quarter, the cash position was impacted by approximately $50 million associated with refinancing the senior notes including $31 million principal repayment of the 2021 notes, $14 million of interest on the notes and approximately $5 million of expenses. The Company also intends to re-establish an at-the-market equity facility.
In 2007, Hecla established its charitable foundation that has contributed more than $3.4 million to the communities it operates in. Given the special needs arising from the pandemic, Hecla expects the foundation to initially contribute up to $125,000 more than usual. An initial $20,000 matching contribution has been made to the Southeast Alaska food bank.
At the Greens Creek mine, 2.5 million ounces of silver and 11,296 ounces of gold were produced in the first quarter compared to 2.2 million ounces of silver and 14,328 ounces of gold in the prior year period. Higher silver production, when compared to the first quarter of 2019, was due to higher ore grades as well as increased recoveries, partially offset by lower mill throughput. The lower gold production was due to lower grades and the lower mill throughput, partially offset by higher recoveries. The mill operated at an average of 2,185 tons per day (tpd).
At the Casa Berardi mine, 26,175 ounces of gold were produced, including 9,171 ounces from the East Mine Crown Pillar pit compared to 31,799 ounces and 6,535 ounces, respectively, in the prior year period. The decrease was due in part to the suspension of mining operations as of March 24, 2020 in response to the Government of Quebec’s order to the mining industry due to COVID-19. Prior to suspension, the mill operated at an average of 3,847 tpd.
At the San Sebastian mine, 0.3 million ounces of silver and 2,802 ounces of gold were produced compared to 0.4 million ounces and 3,530 ounces, respectively, in the prior year period with the decrease due to the expected lower grades. The mill operated at an average of 390 tpd.
At the Nevada operations, gold production was 60% higher with 16,965 ounces of gold produced compared to 10,364 ounces of gold in the prior year period due to planned higher grades. The mining of developed oxide ore is expected to continue at Fire Creek until about mid-year, when the mining activities will stop while studies are completed.
At the Lucky Friday mine, few ounces were produced principally due to the focus on calling back and training the returning workforce, as well as advancing critical infrastructure projects. The 5370-loading pocket capital project is nearing completion. The #2 shaft hoist project has been delayed until July because a key vendor determined they would be unable to currently support the work as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
(2)
Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility, volatility of metals production and costs, litigation, regulatory and environmental risks, operating risks, project development risks, political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and exploration risks and results. Refer to the Company’s Form 10-K and 10-Q reports for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer