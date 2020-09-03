|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 03.09.2020
Heide Refinery Accelerates its Digital Journey with Aspen Technology Software, Targeting Improved Margins and Agility
Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Heide Refinery, one of the most complex refineries in Europe, has licensed Aspen Generic Dynamic Optimization Technology (GDOT™) software to achieve production levels more closely aligned to plan.
The solution will be deployed to help improve refinery margins with real-time, closed-loop, dynamic optimization increasing the flexibility of operations. GDOT will maximize against operational constraints across the refinery and help to reduce finished product quality giveaway, improving business results.
Juergen Wollschlaeger, CEO at Heide Refinery said: “AspenTech’s GDOT will improve agility in our response to changes in market conditions, such as those we are experiencing right now. It will optimize our production by continuously adjusting targets in the individual controllers within the Advanced Process Control layer so that they align with the economic objectives from planning and scheduling. Ultimately GDOT will optimize profits by minimizing finished product quality giveaway and maximizing production of the most valuable products.”
Matt Holland, vice president of sales for EURA, Aspen Technology added: “The global energy industry is facing a number of unforeseen challenges today. Operational flexibility for refineries is more crucial than ever in this environment. Our GDOT technology will give Heide Refinery the increased agility and flexibility in its operations that this unpredictable landscape demands.”
© 2020 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE®, the Aspen leaf logo, Aspen, Aspen GDOT™ are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.
