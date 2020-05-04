22:30 | 04.05.2020

Helix Announces Change to Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) announced today that, as part of concerns regarding the health and safety of its shareholders, directors, officers, employees, meeting attendees and the general public in light of the current COVID-19 outbreak, the format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been changed to a virtual meeting. Helix’s 2020 Annual Meeting will still be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time, now to be held via live audio webcast. As described in Helix’s proxy materials previously distributed for its 2020 Annual Meeting, shareholders at the close of business on the record date of March 23, 2020 are entitled to attend and participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting. To attend, participate in and/or vote during the 2020 Annual Meeting, registered shareholders may go to https://web.lumiagm.com/289840748, click on “I have a control number” and enter the control number found in the upper right-hand corner of their proxy card (or, in the case of beneficial shareholders, enter the “meeting attendance number” obtained from their broker, bank or other nominee at least five (5) days prior to the meeting), and enter the meeting code “HelixESG2020” (case sensitive). Guests may also attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, by going to https://web.lumiagm.com/289840748, clicking on “Guest Access” and answering the brief questions (name, company, email). For additional information regarding how shareholders may attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to Helix’s additional proxy soliciting material filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and Helix’s website at www.HelixESG.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005697/en/