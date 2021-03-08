23:41 | 08.03.2021

Helix Announces New Contract for Fast Response System

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it has entered into a new Agreement for Response Resources with HWCG LLC. Under the Agreement, HWCG’s members are given the opportunity to identify the Helix Fast Response System as a response resource in permit applications to U.S. federal and state agencies, and to deploy the Helix Fast Response System to respond to a well control incident in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Developed in 2011 as a culmination of Helix’s experience as a responder in the Macondo well control and containment efforts, the Helix Fast Response System consists of the Helix Producer I floating production unit, Q4000 or Q5000 vessels, subsea intervention systems, crude transfer systems and other well control equipment. Under the terms of the Agreement, HWCG will pay Helix an annual retention fee. HWCG’s members will receive a credit against the annual retention fee for every day that a member utilizes the Q4000 or Q5000. The Agreement replaces the parties’ prior agreement and is effective April 1, 2021 for an initial two-year term. “We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with HWCG, and are proud to stand on call as a first responder in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Owen Kratz, CEO of Helix. “Helix’s industry expertise in offshore well intervention and well control is second to none, and we feel this Agreement demonstrates the parties’ commitment to the continued safe planning, operation and execution of offshore oil and gas production. We embrace our role as a provider of sustainable solutions, are proud to offer the Helix Fast Response System to help mitigate and remediate the environmental risks associated with offshore drilling and production operations.” HWCG’s Managing Director, Craig T. Castille added, “HWCG and its membership are pleased to have Helix continue as a business partner and core contractor for its source control and containment response in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.”

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, any statements regarding our protocols and plans; our strategy; any statements regarding visibility and future utilization; any projections of financial items; any statements regarding future operations expenditures; any statements regarding the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding our ability to enter into, renew and/or perform commercial contracts; any statements concerning developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the results and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions by governments, customers, suppliers and partners with respect thereto; market conditions; results from acquired properties; demand for our services; the performance of contracts by suppliers, customers and partners; actions by governmental and regulatory authorities including recent regulatory initiatives by the new U.S. administration; operating hazards and delays, which include delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; our ultimate ability to realize current backlog; employee management issues; complexities of global political and economic developments; geologic risks; volatility of oil and gas prices and other risks described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates, except as required by the securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005910/en/