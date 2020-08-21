22:15 | 21.08.2020



Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events



Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will be participating in the upcoming following events:

Simmons Energy, A Division of Piper Sandler Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual, Wednesday September 2, 2020

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference, Wednesday September 9, 2020

Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005451/en/