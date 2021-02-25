ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
1:00 | 26.02.2021
Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will be participating in the following upcoming virtual events:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Simmons Energy 21st Annual Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.
About Helix
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.
