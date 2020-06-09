22:15 | 09.06.2020

Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will be participating in the upcoming following events: Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Hotter ‘N Hell Virtual Energy Conference on Thursday June 11, 2020 J.P. Morgan Virtual 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Tuesday June 16, 2020 Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.

