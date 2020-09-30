|
22:15 | 09.02.2021
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) reported a net loss of $70 million or $(0.66) per diluted share from operating revenues of $246 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $59 million, or $(0.55) per diluted share, on revenues of $208 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The net losses per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 include $0.16 and $0.19, respectively, of after-tax gains and losses comprised of select items(2). For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, select items(2) were comprised of:
$0.16 of after-tax gains pertaining to the sale of an offshore platform rig, discontinued operations related to adjustments resulting from currency fluctuations, and a non-cash fair market adjustment to our equity investment
Net cash used in operating activities was $20 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $93 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
President and CEO John Lindsay commented, “Like many, we entered 2021 with a combined sense of relief and optimism – relieved that one of the most difficult years in the Company’s 100-year history is behind us and optimistic given our market share gains during our first fiscal quarter of 2021. We exited the first fiscal quarter with 94 rigs, double the number we had active at the trough in August, and the upward trend continues. We are also encouraged by the recent worldwide deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, improved crude oil prices and the progress we are making on strategic efforts to deploy additional digital technology solutions and to advance new commercial models.
“Global uncertainty related to COVID-19 and the possibility of future industry and economic volatility certainly temper our short-term optimism, and we remain cognizant that even in a stable or improving environment there remains several challenges ahead for both the Company and the industry. We are pleased with our recent gains in technology solution deployments and performance-based contracts, but are aware of the work that remains and the additional efforts around change management that must occur within the industry. Accordingly, improvements in both technology solutions and performance-based contract adoptions are not likely to be linear and may not always correlate with our rig count. That said, we remain steadfast and confident in our ability to lead and effect change in our industry.
“H&P’s customer-centric approach of combining our people, rigs and leading-edge automation technology differentiates H&P within the industry, and is empowering us to deliver the highest-value wells for our customers. An underlying principle of our performance contracts is to create sustainable ‘win-win’ scenarios based not only on efficiency, but also wellbore quality and placement. When successful, these contracts lead to superior well economics and returns for both our customers and H&P as well. Another key component in improving well economics is the use of H&P’s patented drilling automation software that helps to enable higher quality wells to be drilled on a more consistent basis with lower levels of risk. To date, our autonomous AutoSlide® technology is deployed on 25-30% of our FlexRig® fleet and we currently have similar percentages for performance-based contracts.”
Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Smith also commented, “The Company exited the recent fiscal quarter with $524 million in cash and short-term investments, a debt-to-cap of 13% and approximately $1.3 billion in available liquidity. H&P’s ability to emerge well positioned from a very challenging year is a testament to our balance sheet strength and underscores the importance of maintaining robust financial footing in the volatile, and often unpredictable, times experienced in our cyclical industry. The Company’s strong financial foundation underpins our long-term focus and capital allocation strategy including our historic practice of providing returns to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.
“During the first fiscal quarter we incurred significant costs associated with the large number of rig reactivations, which served to temporarily impinge operating margins by approximately $10.6 million. Such costs are necessary as we continue to reactivate rigs and we anticipate additional rig reactivations during the second fiscal quarter albeit at a more modest pace. While we are pleased to see activity improve during the first fiscal quarter as well as H&P’s ability to quickly respond to customer demand, we also have more work to do on cost management, which overshadows the positive contributions performance-based contracts and our automated technology solution offerings are having on our financial performance.”
John Lindsay concluded, “I am pleased with the progress our Company is making on its strategic initiatives, particularly given the economic and industry headwinds we are navigating. As we have indicated previously, introducing disruptive technologies and business models is a long and sometimes unpredictable process. I believe our dedicated teams are well-equipped and our conservative financial stewardship has enabled us to capitalize on the challenges and opportunities ahead.”
Operating gross margins(1) increased by $5.4 million to $44.7 million as both revenues and expenses increased sequentially. Revenues during the quarter benefited from $5.8 million in early contract termination revenue compared to $11.7 million in the prior quarter and also benefited from fewer idle but contracted rigs within the active fleet. Expenses during the quarter were adversely impacted by costs associated with reactivating 25 idle rigs and 10 idle but contracted rigs and the continued elevated levels of self-insurance expenses. Our technology solutions contribution was modestly above expectations having a positive impact on the overall segment margins.
We expect to exit the quarter at between 105-110 contracted rigs
Depreciation is still expected to be approximately $430 million
Research and development expenses for fiscal year 2021 are now expected to be roughly $25 to $30 million
General and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2021 are still expected to be approximately $160 million
$0.07 of after-tax gains pertaining to the sale of an offshore platform rig
$0.07 of non-cash after-tax gains from discontinued operations related to adjustments resulting from currency fluctuations
$0.02 of non-cash after-tax gains related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments
$(0.00) of after-tax losses related to restructuring charges
Fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 net loss of $(0.55) per diluted share included $0.19 in after-tax gains comprised of the following:
$0.20 of after-tax gains pertaining to the sale of industrial real estate property
$(0.00) of after-tax losses related to restructuring charges
$(0.01) of non-cash after-tax losses related to fair market value adjustments to equity investments
We use our Investor Relations website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.
Note Regarding Trademarks. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. owns or has rights to the use of trademarks, service marks and trade names that it uses in conjunction with the operation of its business. Some of the trademarks that appear in this release or otherwise used by H&P include FlexRig and AutoSlide, which may be registered or trademarked in the U.S. and other jurisdictions.
(1) Operating gross margin is defined as operating revenues less direct operating expenses.
Drilling services
$
244,781
$
205,621
$
611,398
Other
1,596
2,646
3,259
246,377
208,267
614,657
Drilling services operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization
198,689
162,518
399,329
Other operating expenses
1,362
1,491
1,422
Depreciation and amortization
106,861
109,587
130,131
Research and development
5,583
4,915
6,878
Selling, general and administrative
39,303
32,619
49,808
Restructuring charges
138
552
—
Gain on sale of assets
(12,336
)
(27,985
)
(4,279
)
339,600
283,697
583,289
Other income (expense)
Interest and dividend income
1,879
753
2,214
Interest expense
(6,139
)
(6,154
)
(6,100
)
Gain (loss) on investment securities
2,924
(1,395
)
2,821
Gain on sale of subsidiary
—
—
14,963
Other
(1,480
)
(1,673
)
(399
)
(2,816
)
(8,469
)
13,499
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
(96,039
)
(83,899
)
44,867
Income tax provision (benefit)
(18,115
)
(23,253
)
14,138
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(77,924
)
(60,646
)
30,729
Income from discontinued operations before income taxes
7,493
7,905
7,457
Income tax provision
—
6,222
7,581
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
7,493
1,683
(124
)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(0.73
)
$
(0.57
)
$
0.27
Income from discontinued operations
$
0.07
$
0.02
$
—
Net income (loss)
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.55
)
$
0.27
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(0.73
)
$
(0.57
)
$
0.27
Income from discontinued operations
$
0.07
$
0.02
$
—
Net income (loss)
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.55
)
$
0.27
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
107,617
107,484
108,555
Diluted
107,617
107,484
108,724
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
373,980
$
487,884
Short-term investments
149,822
89,335
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,618 and $1,820, respectively
233,623
192,623
Inventories of materials and supplies, net
99,353
104,180
Prepaid expenses and other, net
95,946
89,305
Total current assets
952,724
963,327
Investments
34,018
31,585
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,552,107
3,646,341
Other Noncurrent Assets:
Goodwill
45,653
45,653
Intangible assets, net
79,226
81,027
Operating lease right-of-use asset
42,920
44,583
Other assets, net
20,105
17,105
Total other noncurrent assets
187,904
188,368
Total assets
$
4,726,753
$
4,829,621
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
46,617
$
36,468
Dividends payable
27,378
27,226
Accrued liabilities
154,266
155,442
Total current liabilities
228,261
219,136
Noncurrent Liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
481,187
480,727
Deferred income taxes
635,443
650,675
Other
151,070
147,180
Noncurrent liabilities – discontinued operations
5,874
13,389
Total noncurrent liabilities
1,273,574
1,291,971
Shareholders’ Equity:
Common stock, $.10 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized, 112,222,865 and 112,151,563 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and 107,854,368 and 107,488,242 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively
11,222
11,215
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
511,956
521,628
Retained earnings
2,911,006
3,010,012
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(25,731
)
(26,188
)
Treasury stock, at cost, 4,368,497 shares and 4,663,321 shares as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively
(183,535
)
(198,153
)
Total shareholders’ equity
3,224,918
3,318,514
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,726,753
$
4,829,621
Net income (loss)
$
(70,431
)
$
30,605
Adjustment for (income) loss from discontinued operations
(7,493
)
124
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(77,924
)
30,729
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
106,861
130,131
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
460
444
Provision for credit loss
(465
)
(2,069
)
Provision for obsolete inventory
216
693
Stock-based compensation
7,451
10,201
Gain on investment securities
(2,924
)
(2,821
)
Gain on sale of assets
(12,336
)
(4,279
)
Gain on sale of subsidiary
—
(14,963
)
Deferred income tax benefit
(15,016
)
(7,966
)
Other
1,458
(139
)
Changes in assets and liabilities
(27,382
)
(27,487
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations
(19,601
)
112,474
Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
(3
)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(19,604
)
112,474
Capital expenditures
(13,985
)
(46,021
)
Purchase of investments
(95,151
)
(28,948
)
Proceeds from sale of investments
37,097
25,000
Proceeds from sale of subsidiary
—
15,056
Proceeds from asset sales
6,836
11,878
Net cash used in investing activities
(65,203
)
(23,035
)
Dividends paid
(26,918
)
(77,602
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
—
4,100
Payments for employee taxes on net settlement of equity awards
(2,119
)
(3,455
)
Payment of contingent consideration from acquisition of business
(250
)
—
Other
—
(445
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(29,287
)
(77,402
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(114,094
)
12,037
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
536,747
382,971
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
422,653
$
395,008
Operating revenues
$
201,990
$
149,304
$
524,681
Direct operating expenses
157,309
110,048
332,982
Segment gross margin
44,681
39,256
191,699
Research and development
5,466
4,828
6,749
Selling, general and administrative expense
11,680
10,916
16,746
Depreciation
100,324
101,941
116,065
Restructuring charges
139
(232
)
—
Segment operating income (loss)
$
(72,928
)
$
(78,197
)
$
52,139
Average active rigs
81
65
192
Number of active rigs at the end of period
94
69
195
Number of available rigs at the end of period
262
262
299
Reimbursements of “out-of-pocket” expenses
18,789
6,915
59,568
Operating revenues
$
10,518
$
23,996
$
46,462
Direct operating expenses
17,523
25,157
34,075
Segment gross margin
(7,005
)
(1,161
)
12,387
Selling, general and administrative expense
979
733
1,455
Depreciation
373
897
7,817
Restructuring charges
—
683
—
Segment operating income (loss)
$
(8,357
)
$
(3,474
)
$
3,115
Average active rigs
4
5
18
Number of active rigs at the end of period
4
5
18
Number of available rigs at the end of period
32
32
31
Reimbursements of “out-of-pocket” expenses
2,559
3,224
1,587
Operating revenues
$
32,273
$
32,321
$
40,255
Direct operating expenses
26,256
27,711
30,045
Segment gross margin
6,017
4,610
10,210
Selling, general and administrative expense
669
72
1,137
Depreciation
2,606
3,090
2,745
Restructuring charges
—
(8
)
—
Segment operating income
$
2,742
$
1,456
$
6,328
Average active rigs
5
5
6
Number of active rigs at the end of period
4
5
6
Number of available rigs at the end of period
7
8
8
Reimbursements of “out-of-pocket” expenses
7,868
5,548
9,901
Note 1: These operating metrics allow investors to analyze the various components of segment financial results in terms of activity, utilization and other key results. Management uses these metrics to analyze historical segment financial results and as the key inputs for forecasting and budgeting segment financial results. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, these operating metrics replaced previously used per day metrics. As a result, prior year comparative information is also provided above. Segment gross margin and operating income/loss have limitations and should not be used as alternatives to revenues, expenses, or operating income/loss, which are performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP.
$
201,990
$
32,273
$
10,518
$
1,596
$
—
$
246,377
Intersegment
—
—
—
7,122
(7,122
)
—
Total operating revenue
$
201,990
$
32,273
$
10,518
$
8,718
$
(7,122
)
$
246,377
Direct operating expenses
155,169
24,023
17,354
3,505
—
200,051
Intersegment
2,140
2,233
169
245
(4,787
)
—
Total drilling services & other operating expenses
$
157,309
$
26,256
$
17,523
$
3,750
$
(4,787
)
$
200,051
North America Solutions
$
(72,928)
$
(78,197)
$
52,139
International Solutions
(8,357)
(3,474)
3,115
Offshore Gulf of Mexico
2,742
1,456
6,328
Other
4,111
699
(1,237)
Eliminations
(2,126)
—
—
(76,558)
$
(79,516)
$
60,345
Gain on sale of assets
12,336
27,985
4,279
Corporate selling, general and administrative costs, corporate depreciation and corporate restructuring charges
(29,001)
(23,899)
(33,256)
(93,223)
$
(75,430)
$
31,368
Other income (expense):
Interest and dividend income
1,879
753
2,214
Interest expense
(6,139)
(6,154)
(6,100)
Gain (loss) on investment securities
2,924
(1,395)
2,821
Gain on sale of subsidiary
—
—
14,963
Other
(1,480)
(1,673)
(399)
Total unallocated amounts
(2,816)
(8,469)
13,499
(96,039)
$
(83,899)
$
44,867
(1) Operations previously reported within the H&P Technologies reportable segment are now managed and presented within the North America Solutions reportable segment.
Term Contract Rigs
63
65
54
57
Spot Contract Rigs
40
29
15
24
94
69
81
Idle or Other Rigs
159
168
193
181
262
262
262
(*) As of February 9, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, the Company had 0, 0, and 11, respectively, contracted rigs generating revenue that were idle.
62.5
50.5
32.5
20.8
16.3
11.6
9.8
International Land Operations
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
Offshore Operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
51.5
33.5
21.8
17.3
12.6
10.8
(**) All of the above rig contracts have original terms equal to or in excess of six months and include provisions for early termination fees.
$
(70,431
)
$
(0.66
)
(-) Gain on the sale of an offshore platform rig
$
9,178
$
2,030
$
7,148
$
0.07
(-) Gain from discontinue ops. – currency fluctuation adjustments
$
7,493
$
—
$
7,493
$
0.07
(-) Fair market adjustment to equity investments
$
2,924
$
647
$
2,277
$
0.02
(+) Restructuring charges
$
(138
)
$
(31
)
$
(107
)
$
—
Adjusted net loss
$
(87,242
)
$
(0.82
)
$
(58,963
)
$
(0.55
)
(+) Fair market adjustment to equity investments
$
(1,395
)
$
(307
)
$
(1,088
)
$
(0.01
)
(+) Restructuring charges
$
(552
)
$
(122
)
$
(430
)
$
—
(-) Gain on the sale of real estate property
$
27,200
$
5,989
$
21,211
$
0.20
Adjusted net loss
$
(78,656
)
$
(0.74
)
Note: Excluded from the select items above are revenues recognized due to early contract terminations in the amount (pretax) of $5.8 million and $11.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
