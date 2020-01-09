|
23:30 | 09.01.2020
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast.
What:
Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed.
When:
11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Via Phone:
Domestic: 877-876-9174
Access Code: Helmerich
International: 785-424-1667
Access Code: Helmerich
Via Internet:
Log on to http://www.hpinc.com then click on “INVESTORS” and then click on “Event Calendar” to find the event and the link to the webcast.
Questions:
Dave Wilson, investor.relations@hpinc.com, 918-588-5190
If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 365-days on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s website at http://www.hpinc.com under “Event Calendar,” which can be accessed through the “INVESTORS” section of the website.
