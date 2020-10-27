|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:20 | 27.10.2020
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) fiscal fourth quarter 2020 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast.
What:
When:
Via Phone:
Access Code: Helmerich
Access Code: Helmerich
Via Internet:
Questions:
Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.hpinc.com.
