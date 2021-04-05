|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:00 | 05.04.2021
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) fiscal second quarter 2021 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast.
What:
Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed.
When:
11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), Friday, April 30, 2021
Via Phone:
Domestic: 800-895-3361 Access Code: Helmerich
International: 785-424-1062 Access Code: Helmerich
Via Internet:
Log on to http://www.helmerichpayne.com then click on “Investors” and then click on “News & Events – Event & Presentations” to find the link to the webcast.
Questions:
Dave Wilson, investor.relations@hpinc.com, 918-588-5190
If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 365-days on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s website at http://www.helmerichpayne.com under “News & Events – Event & Presentations,” which can be accessed through the “Investors” section of the website.
Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.
