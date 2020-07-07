|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:30 | 07.07.2020
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) fiscal third quarter 2020 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast.
What:
Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed.
When:
12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT), Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Via Phone:
Domestic: 800-895-3361
Access Code: Helmerich
International: 785-424-1062
Access Code: Helmerich
Via Internet:
Log on to http://www.hpinc.com then click on “INVESTORS” and then click on “Event Calendar” to find the event and the link to the webcast.
Questions:
Dave Wilson, investor.relations@hpinc.com, 918-588-5190
If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 365-days on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s website at http://www.hpinc.com under “Event Calendar,” which can be accessed through the “INVESTORS” section of the website.
Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.hpinc.com.
