|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:22 | 03.01.2020
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2020 in Miami, Florida
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations, will attend the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2020 in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, January 7 and Wednesday, January 8, 2020. John Lindsay will participate in a panel discussion on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.
The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available for download on the Company’s website.
