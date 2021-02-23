|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:29 | 24.02.2021
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in February & March 2021
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the months of February and March 2021. Participation by the management team will vary by event.
Barclays IG/HY Energy and Pipeline Corporate Credit Days on Thursday, February 25, 2021
The Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit on Monday, March 1, 2021
The NYSE Energy & Utilities Access Day on Thursday, March 4, 2021
Susquehanna Corporate Access Days on Friday, March 12, 2021
The Evercore ISI Elite Energy Summit on both Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-17, 2021
The Simmons 21st Annual Energy Conference on both Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23, 2021
Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of February 24, 2021.
Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer