22:47 | 04.01.2021
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in January 2021
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of January 2021. Participation by the management team will vary by event.
The Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2021 on both Wednesday, January 6, and Thursday, January 7, 2021.
The ATB 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of January 5, 2021.
Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.
