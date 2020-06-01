|
23:00 | 01.06.2020
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in June 2020
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations, plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of June 2020:
The 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
The Tudor Pickering Holt & Co Hotter ‘N Hell Virtual Energy Conference: The Heat is On on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
The JPMorgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on both Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the Company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of June 2, 2020.
We use our Investor Relations website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.hpinc.com.
