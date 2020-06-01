23:00 | 01.06.2020



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in June 2020



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations, plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of June 2020:

The 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

The Tudor Pickering Holt & Co Hotter ‘N Hell Virtual Energy Conference: The Heat is On on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The JPMorgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on both Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the Company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of June 2, 2020.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com.

