Help People Identify Energy-Related Scams During National Consumer Protection Week
In recognition of National Consumer Protection week – March 2 to March 6 – ComEd supports Utilities United Against Scams by offering ComEd experts to talk about how imposters attempt to steal money and energy from individuals and businesses in your coverage area.
Since 2017, ComEd has experienced a 60-percent increase in reports of scams and scam attempts into its call center.
Scammers often pose as ComEd employees to take customers’ money or enter their homes to rob them. These imposters can show up at small businesses as well.
Scammers may call using a number that appears to be a ComEd phone number. They may threaten to turn off a customer’s service and ask them to make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card.
