13:05 | 22.01.2021
HempFusion to Ring Today’s Opening Bell of the Toronto Stock Exchange
HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, will celebrate the Company’s listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) by virtually ringing the TSX opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET today. As previously announced, HempFusion completed its $17,000,000 initial public offering and commenced trading on the TSX on January 6, 2021.
Dr. Mitchell will be joined in the virtual ceremony by the Company’s senior management, board of directors and other key HempFusion team members.
A live webcast of the TSX opening bell ceremony will be available beginning shortly before 9:30 a.m. ET on BNN Bloomberg.
