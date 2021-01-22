13:05 | 22.01.2021

HempFusion to Ring Today’s Opening Bell of the Toronto Stock Exchange

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, will celebrate the Company’s listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) by virtually ringing the TSX opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET today. As previously announced, HempFusion completed its $17,000,000 initial public offering and commenced trading on the TSX on January 6, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005074/en/

“It’s an honor to complete our initial public offering and listing on Canada’s most senior stock exchange, and we greatly appreciate the opportunity to ring the opening bell this morning,” commented Jason Mitchell N.D., HempFusion’s co-founder and CEO. Dr. Mitchell will be joined in the virtual ceremony by the Company’s senior management, board of directors and other key HempFusion team members. A live webcast of the TSX opening bell ceremony will be available beginning shortly before 9:30 a.m. ET on BNN Bloomberg.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com. Follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005074/en/