0:38 | 06.01.2021
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 Under the Symbol CBD.U
HempFusion Wellness Inc. (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that its common shares and certain other securities have been posted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) at the market opening on January 6, 2021, subject to customary closing procedures. Additional details in connection with the Company’s TSX listing will be provided in a subsequent news release expected to be disseminated the morning of January 6, 2021.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of HempFusion in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
HempFusion Wellness Inc.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond HempFusion’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Final Prospectus. HempFusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for HempFusion to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
