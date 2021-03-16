|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:00 | 16.03.2021
Heritage Cannabis Achieves Strong Sales Growth, Reaches First Million Dollar Revenue Week
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that the second week of March 2021 saw weekly revenue exceed $1 million for the first time since the launch of its own brands in 2020. This growth was propelled by the popular brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5 and RAD. All of these brands, plus the newly launched health and wellness brand feelgood. are gaining a healthy following as evidenced by these strong sales.
Across the country, provincial orders are steadily increasing as the Company’s brands gain traction. Orders of $1 million in the course of one week were achieved despite product availability still ramping up in two of Canada’s largest markets – Ontario and Alberta – and orders from Quebec still remain to come.
“This achievement is an exciting milestone for Heritage as we continue to develop and innovate new products within our already popular brands,” stated, Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. “While there is still much more work to be done to make this a consistent outcome, we are energized by our first million dollar week in the Canadian market. We continue to make significant progress on both our medical and recreational product offerings. Expanding our international strategy in conjunction with growing larger in all Canadian provinces will continue to drive this revenue number higher in the future.”
Follow Heritage’s Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, and RAD brands on Instagram and Facebook for more information.
CEO
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer