13:00 | 09.03.2021

Heritage Cannabis Announces the Launch of New Affordable Health and Wellness Brand feelgood. and First Delivery to B.C.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the launch of Heritage’s newest brand – feelgood., a health and wellness brand dedicated to providing consumers with affordable products while still maintaining the highest quality standards possible. The initial product launch includes three SKUs: CBD Facial Rejuvenation Cream, Extra Strength CBD Muscle Cream, and Extra Strength THC Muscle Cream. These products have been shipped and will be available shortly to consumers in the province of B.C. The introduction of topical products furthers Heritage’s strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives. This now puts the number of SKUs under the Heritage name to over 80 and growing monthly. Heritage’s Recreational Division President David Schwede said, “We are very pleased to see our newly launched topicals products under the health and wellness brand name feelgood. arriving in the B.C. market. This first shipment will ultimately provide all B.C. consumers with access to these affordable, high-potency products. The launch of a topicals category is a natural extension to our broad range of products that not only appeal to the unique needs of our customers but are made with the highest quality standards at a price that is affordable.” Follow Heritage’s Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, and RAD brands on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a cannabinoid company focused on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services. In Canada, Heritage operates through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these subsidiaries and the Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, RAD and feelgood. brands, Heritage focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

