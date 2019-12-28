|
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste services, used oil re-refining, antifreeze recycling and field services primarily focused on small and mid-sized customers, today announced results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and for the full fiscal year, which ended January 2, 2021.
Operating margin increased to 19.8% from 18.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 mainly due to lower field services related disposal costs, workers compensation, and fleet repair costs, partially offset by lower revenues and higher catalyst cost compared to the year-ago quarter. Our SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue increased slightly to 12.3% from 12.1% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 mainly due to lower revenue and higher software licensing fees, partially offset by lower share-based compensation and travel expense.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the year earlier quarter which included an $11.0 million pretax charge relating to class action litigation pertaining to fuel surcharges. See our reconciliations of Net income (loss) and Net income (loss) per share below.
Operating margin for 2020 was 15.8% compared to 18.1% operating margin in fiscal 2019. The decrease in margin was mainly attributable to lower revenues along with higher insurance expense and field services related disposal costs, partially offset by lower health and welfare costs and lower worker’s compensation expense. SG&A expense for fiscal 2020 was 12.7% of revenue, compared to 12.2% of revenue in fiscal 2019.
Net income attributable to common shareholders for fiscal 2020 was $11.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for fiscal 2019. 2020 full-year net income was favorably impacted by a $6.5 million reversal of an $11.0 million class action lawsuit charge taken in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
Our profit before SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 24.6% compared to 25.1% in the year ago quarter. The decline in margin was mainly due to lower revenue and higher depreciation expense for trucks, partially offset by lower field services related disposal costs, worker’s compensation expense, and health and welfare costs.
During fiscal 2020, Environmental Services segment revenue decreased $12.0 million, or 4.0%, compared to fiscal 2019, while our 2020 profit before SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 22.1% compared to 25.0% in fiscal 2019.
President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, “We are pleased that since the middle of the second quarter we have continually improved our year-over-year performance on both a revenue and operating margin basis despite the continued challenges posed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our customers.”
Our Oil Business segment includes used oil collection activities, sales of recycled fuel oil, and re-refining activities. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, Oil Business revenues decreased 2.0% to $41.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to lower selling prices of our base oil, partially offset by higher base oil gallons sold during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year quarter. On a sales-per-working day basis, our Oil Business segment revenue decreased approximately 4.4% compared to the prior year quarter.
Oil Business segment operating margin improved 5.6 percentage points to 9.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.5% during the same period of 2019. The increase in margin was mainly due to lower fleet repairs, lower worker’s compensation expense, and lower shutdown maintenance, partially offset by higher catalyst costs compared to the year-ago quarter.
Full year 2020 revenue was down $26.5 million compared to fiscal 2019, while operating margin broke even compared to operating margin of 3.3% in fiscal 2019.
Recatto commented, “We are extremely proud of the record high operating margin percentage result achieved during the fourth quarter in our Oil Business Segment. Because of this strong finish to the year, we were able to produce near breakeven operating margin for the full fiscal year 2020 despite the fact that we were forced to idle our re-refinery for most of the month of May due to the negative impacts on the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current management expectations. Generally, the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “would” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on our business and operations, general economic conditions and downturns in the business cycles of automotive repair shops, industrial manufacturing businesses and small businesses in general; increased solvent, fuel and energy costs and volatility, including a drop in the price of crude oil, the selling price of lubricating base oil, solvent, fuel, energy, and commodity costs; our ability to enforce our rights under the FCC Environmental purchase agreement; our ability to pay our debt when due and comply with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully operate our used oil re-refinery and to cost-effectively collect or purchase used oil or generate operating results; increased market supply or decreased demand for base oil; further consolidation and/or declines in the United States automotive repair and manufacturing industries; the impact of extensive environmental, health and safety and employment laws and regulations on our business; legislative or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affecting our business; competition in the industrial and hazardous waste services industries and from other used oil re-refineries; claims and involuntary shutdowns relating to our handling of hazardous substances; the value of our used solvents and oil inventory, which may fluctuate significantly; our ability to expand our non-hazardous programs for parts cleaning; our dependency on key employees; our level of indebtedness, which could affect our ability to fulfill our obligations, impede the implementation of our strategy, and expose us to interest rate risk; the impact of legal proceedings and class action litigation on us and our ability to estimate the cash payments we will make under litigation settlements; our ability to effectively manage our network of branch locations; the control of The Heritage Group over the Company; and the risks identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020. Given these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise them or provide reasons why actual results may differ. The information in this release should be read in light of such risks and in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this release.
The Company uses its website to make available information to investors and the public at www.crystal-clean.com.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
67,575
$
60,694
Accounts receivable – net
48,479
55,586
Inventory – net
24,978
29,373
Assets held for sale
2,446
—
Other current assets
8,005
7,104
Total current assets
151,483
152,757
Property, plant and equipment – net
153,016
154,911
Right of use assets
78,942
89,525
Equipment at customers – net
23,111
24,232
Software and intangible assets – net
19,576
16,892
Goodwill
35,541
32,997
461,669
$
471,314
Accounts payable
$
29,663
$
38,058
Current portion of lease liabilities
19,198
20,407
Contract liabilities – net
1,983
2,252
Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits
6,647
6,771
Taxes payable
10,592
6,538
Other current liabilities
4,918
16,418
Total current liabilities
73,001
90,444
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
60,294
68,734
Long-term debt, less current maturities
29,656
29,348
Deferred income taxes
21,218
17,157
184,169
$
205,683
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Common stock – 26,000,000 shares authorized at 0.01 par value, 23,340,700 and 23,191,498 shares issued and outstanding at January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019, respectively
233
232
Additional paid-in capital
201,148
200,583
Retained earnings
76,119
64,182
Total Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. stockholders’ equity
277,500
264,997
634
277,500
$
265,631
461,669
$
471,314
Revenues
Service
$
76,212
$
78,969
$
245,474
$
250,491
Product revenues
48,072
52,149
136,178
171,273
Rental income
7,751
7,696
24,299
22,663
Total revenues
$
132,035
$
138,814
$
405,951
$
444,427
Operating expenses
Operating costs
$
98,980
$
108,154
$
321,648
$
349,603
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
15,026
15,545
47,091
50,224
Depreciation and amortization
8,205
6,072
24,563
18,249
Other expense (income) – net
1,600
11,013
(5,365
)
13,490
Operating income (loss)
8,224
(1,970
)
18,014
12,861
Interest expense – net
411
240
1,252
869
Income (loss) before income taxes
7,813
(2,210
)
16,762
11,992
Provision for (benefit of) income taxes
2,468
(168
)
4,825
3,243
Net income (loss)
$
5,345
$
(2,042
)
$
11,937
$
8,749
Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
108
—
386
Income (loss) attributable to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. common stockholders
$
5,345
$
(2,150
)
$
11,937
$
8,363
Net income (loss) per share: basic
$
0.23
$
(0.09
)
$
0.51
$
0.36
Net income (loss) per share: diluted
$
0.23
$
(0.09
)
$
0.51
$
0.36
Number of weighted average shares outstanding: basic
23,305
23,190
23,286
23,160
Number of weighted average shares outstanding: diluted
23,474
23,190
23,453
23,398
Revenues
Service revenues
$
69,534
$
6,678
$
—
$
76,212
Product revenues
13,634
34,438
—
48,072
Rental income
7,733
18
—
7,751
Total revenues
$
90,901
$
41,134
$
—
$
132,035
Operating expenses
Operating costs
64,711
34,269
—
98,980
Operating depreciation and amortization
3,815
3,120
—
6,935
Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
22,375
$
3,745
$
26,120
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
15,026
15,026
Depreciation and amortization from SG&A
1,270
1,270
Total selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
16,296
$
16,296
Other expense – net
1,600
1,600
Operating income
8,224
Interest expense – net
411
411
Income before income taxes
$
7,813
Revenues
Service revenues
$
75,257
$
3,712
$
—
$
78,969
Product revenues
13,984
38,165
—
52,149
Rental income
7,617
79
—
7,696
Total revenues
$
96,858
$
41,956
$
—
$
138,814
Operating expenses
Operating costs
70,016
38,138
—
108,154
Operating depreciation and amortization
2,515
2,349
—
4,864
Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
24,327
$
1,469
$
—
$
25,796
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
15,545
15,545
Depreciation and amortization from SG&A
1,208
1,208
Total selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
16,753
$
16,753
Other expense – net
11,013
11,013
Operating loss
(1,970
)
Interest expense – net
240
240
Loss before income taxes
$
(2,210
)
Revenues
Service revenues
$
224,123
$
21,351
$
—
$
245,474
Product revenues
42,253
93,925
—
136,178
Rental income
24,216
83
—
24,299
Total revenues
$
290,592
$
115,359
$
—
$
405,951
Operating expenses
Operating costs
215,602
106,046
—
321,648
Operating depreciation and amortization
10,863
9,358
—
20,221
Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
64,127
$
(45
)
$
—
$
64,082
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
47,091
47,091
Depreciation and amortization from SG&A
4,342
4,342
Total selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
51,433
$
51,433
Other income – net
(5,365
)
(5,365
)
Operating income
18,014
Interest expense – net
1,252
1,252
Income before income taxes
$
16,762
Revenues
Service revenues
$
236,530
$
13,961
$
—
$
250,491
Product revenues
43,605
127,668
—
171,273
Rental income
$
22,408
$
255
$
—
$
22,663
Total revenues
$
302,543
$
141,884
$
—
$
444,427
Operating expenses
Operating costs
219,040
130,563
—
349,603
Operating depreciation and amortization
7,768
6,656
—
14,424
Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
75,735
$
4,665
$
—
$
80,400
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
50,224
50,224
Depreciation and amortization from SG&A
3,825
3,825
Total selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
54,049
$
54,049
Other expense – net
13,490
13,490
Operating income
12,861
Interest expense – net
869
869
Income before income taxes
$
11,992
Net income (loss)
$
5,345
$
(2,042
)
$
11,937
$
8,749
Interest expense – net
411
240
1,252
869
Provision for (benefit of) income taxes
2,468
(168
)
4,825
3,243
Depreciation and amortization
8,205
6,072
24,563
18,249
EBITDA (a)
$
16,429
$
4,102
$
42,577
$
31,110
Impairment charges (b)
1,446
—
1,446
—
Provision (reversal) for loss on class action settlement (c)
—
11,093
(6,502
)
11,327
Non-cash compensation (d)
848
1,232
3,197
3,976
Cost and asset write-offs associated with site closures (e)
38
195
199
2,726
Severance costs (f)
131
79
921
825
Adoption of ASC 842 impact and related implementation costs and one-time costs (g)
—
—
—
2,557
Adjusted EBITDA (h)
$
18,892
$
16,701
$
41,838
$
52,521
(a)
EBITDA represents net (loss) income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. We have presented EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, our lenders and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses EBITDA as a measurement tool for evaluating our actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do. EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA only as a supplement.
(b)
Impairment charges mainly associated with the intention to sell the Company’s facilities in Wilmington Delaware and Fort Pierce Florida.
(c)
Class action settlement and associated legal fees incurred in fiscal year 2019, and amounts reversed in 2020.
(d)
Non-Cash compensation expenses which are recorded in SG&A.
(e)
Cost and asset write-offs mainly associated with the closure of the Company’s facility located in Wilmington, Delaware.
(f)
Cost associated with severance and other employee separations.
(g)
Revenue deferred during the first quarter of 2019 from the adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard, and one-time charges related to implementation of the standard.
(h)
We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it may be used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance. Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.
Adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share provide investors and management useful information about the earnings impact from certain non-routine items for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.
GAAP net (loss) earnings
$
5,345
$
(2,150
)
$
11,937
$
8,363
Impairment charges (a)
1,446
—
1,446
—
Tax effect on impairment charges
(194
)
—
(367
)
—
Class action settlement (reversal) and associated legal fees (b)
—
11,093
(6,502
)
11,327
Tax effect on (settlement) reversal and associated legal fees
(2,812
)
1,649
(2,867
)
Cost and asset write-offs associated with site closures (c)
38
195
199
2,726
Tax effect on cost and asset write-offs associated with site closures
(5
)
(49
)
(50
)
(689
)
Severance costs (d)
131
79
921
825
Tax effect on severance costs
(18
)
(20
)
(234
)
(215
)
Adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard (e)
—
—
—
2,202
Tax effect on adoption of ASC 842
—
—
—
(553
)
Implementation cost of 842 (f)
—
—
—
355
Tax effect on implementation of ASC 842
—
—
—
(92
)
Adjusted net earnings
$
6,743
$
6,336
$
8,999
$
21,382
GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
0.23
$
(0.09
)
$
0.51
$
0.36
Impairment charges per share
0.06
—
0.06
—
Tax effect on impairment charges
(0.01
)
—
(0.02
)
—
Class action settlement cost and associated legal fees per share
—
0.47
(0.28
)
0.48
Tax effect on class action settlement costs and associated legal fees per share
—
(0.12
)
0.07
(0.12
)
Cost and asset write-offs associated with site closures per share
—
0.01
0.01
0.12
Tax effect on cost and asset write-offs associated with site closures per share
—
—
—
(0.03
)
Severance costs per share
0.01
—
0.04
0.04
Tax effect on severance costs per share
—
—
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard per share
—
—
—
0.09
Tax effect on adoption of ASC 842 per share
—
—
—
(0.03
)
Implementation cost of 842 per share
—
—
—
0.02
Tax effect on implementation of ASC 842 per share
—
—
—
—
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.27
$
0.38
$
0.92
