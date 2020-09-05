|
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily focused on small and mid-sized customers, today announced results for the third quarter which ended September 11, 2021.
Overall Operating Margin jumped to 31.7%, driven primarily by the Oil Business segment, compared to 2020 third quarter operating margin which was 17.8%. Our third quarter corporate SG&A expense was $13.3 million, or 10.8% of revenue, compared to $9.4 million, or 10.8% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2020.
Net income for the third quarter was $18.5 million compared to net income of $4.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Basic earnings per share was $0.79 compared $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.
President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, “We are very excited with our overall results for the third quarter. We are also pleased that both segments again made positive contributions to help achieve record-setting results for the fourth straight quarter.”
Recatto commented, “We are pleased that we were not only able to grow our segment revenue compared to 2020, but during the quarter we also exceeded segment revenue compared to the third quarter of 2019 by 4.9%. Cost inflation limited our operating profit during the quarter, but we expect that implementation of our price increase early in the fourth quarter will help mitigate the impact of continuing cost pressure during the fourth quarter of 2021.”
Our Oil Business segment includes used oil collection and re-refining activities, as well as sales of recycled fuel oil. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Oil Business revenue was a record $50.8 million, an increase of $26.1 million, or 105.9%, compared to $24.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. An increase in base oil prices was the main driver of the increase in revenue along with an increase in base oil sales volume compared to the prior year quarter. Oil Business segment operating margin increased sharply to a record 42.8% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The higher operating margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 was mainly due to an increase in the spread between the netback (sales price net of freight impact) on our base oil sales and the price paid/charged to our customers for the removal of their used oil.
Recatto commented, “During the third quarter we continued to benefit from favorable base oil pricing conditions and we executed well in regards to used oil collection route efficiency. In addition, we produced record base oil volume at our re-refinery during the third quarter which contributed to the record operating profit in our Oil Business segment.”
Our report focuses on “5 Ps”, which are Planet, People, Partnerships, Prosperity, and Peace. The 5 Ps were created from the United Nations list of 17 Sustainable Development Goals intended to bring together and grow a safer, stable, healthier, and more prosperous world. Using the 5 Ps will help us measure our progress and work to help balance and support our goals.
Our sustainability report shares our commitment to these practices while helping to create a safe, sustainable environment for our customers and the communities we work in. We strive for continuous improvement as we evolve our environmental footprint and help the business world run cleaner.
You can find our sustainability report on the Crystal Clean website at
The Company uses its website to make information available to investors and the public at www.crystal-clean.com.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,273
$
67,575
Accounts receivable – net
60,293
48,479
Inventory – net
27,854
24,978
Assets held for sale
1,125
2,446
Other current assets
9,032
8,005
Total current assets
173,577
151,483
Property, plant and equipment – net
157,972
153,016
Right of use assets
79,855
78,942
Equipment at customers – net
24,012
23,111
Software and intangible assets – net
20,491
19,576
Goodwill
48,185
35,541
Other assets
742
—
$
504,834
$
461,669
Accounts payable
$
32,253
$
29,663
Current portion of lease liabilities
21,849
19,198
Contract liabilities – net
2,267
1,983
Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits
7,636
6,647
Taxes payable
17,173
10,592
Other current liabilities
9,027
4,918
Total current liabilities
90,205
73,001
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
59,874
60,294
Long-term debt, less current maturities
—
29,656
Other long term liabilities
2,085
—
Contingent consideration
2,819
—
Deferred income taxes
27,287
21,218
$
182,270
$
184,169
Common stock – 26,000,000 shares authorized at $0.01 par value, 23,450,869 and
23,340,700 shares issued and outstanding at September 11, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively
$
234
$
233
Additional paid-in capital
203,529
201,148
Retained earnings
118,944
76,119
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(143)
—
$
322,564
$
277,500
$
504,834
$
461,669
Revenues
Service revenues
$
59,737
$
53,257
$
177,469
$
169,262
Product revenues
57,713
28,522
151,529
88,106
Rental income
5,725
5,355
16,836
16,548
Total revenues
$
123,175
$
87,134
$
345,834
$
273,916
Operating expenses
Operating costs
$
79,486
$
67,125
$
234,584
$
222,669
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
13,294
9,410
38,522
32,066
Depreciation and amortization
5,767
5,635
15,168
16,358
Other (income) – net
(230)
(441)
(669)
(6,967)
Operating income
24,858
5,405
58,229
9,790
Interest expense – net
206
284
707
842
Income before income taxes
24,652
5,121
57,522
8,948
Provision for income taxes
6,144
1,163
14,697
2,357
Net income
$
18,508
$
3,958
$
42,825
$
6,591
Net income per share: basic
$
0.79
$
0.17
$
1.83
$
0.28
Net income per share: diluted
$
0.79
$
0.17
$
1.82
$
0.28
Number of weighted average shares outstanding: basic
23,431
23,294
23,403
23,277
Number of weighted average shares outstanding: diluted
23,570
23,479
23,548
23,456
Revenues
Service revenues
$
56,887
$
2,850
$
—
$
59,737
Product revenues
9,727
47,986
—
57,713
Rental income
5,725
—
—
5,725
Total revenues
$
72,339
$
50,836
$
—
$
123,175
Operating expenses
Operating costs
52,598
26,888
—
79,486
Operating depreciation and amortization
2,482
2,175
—
4,657
Profit before corporate selling, general, and
administrative expenses
$
17,259
$
21,773
$
—
$
39,032
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
13,294
13,294
Depreciation and amortization from SG&A
1,110
1,110
Total selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
14,404
$
14,404
Other (income) – net
(230)
(230)
Operating income
24,858
Interest expense – net
206
206
Income before income taxes
$
24,652
Revenues
Service revenues
$
47,532
$
5,725
$
—
$
53,257
Product revenues
9,597
18,925
—
28,522
Rental income
5,310
45
—
5,355
Total revenues
$
62,439
$
24,695
$
—
$
87,134
Operating expenses
Operating costs
45,383
21,742
—
67,125
Operating depreciation and amortization
2,431
2,102
—
4,533
Profit before corporate selling, general, and
administrative expenses
$
14,625
$
851
$
—
$
15,476
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
9,410
9,410
Depreciation and amortization from SG&A
1,102
1,102
Total selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
10,512
$
10,512
Other (income) – net
(441)
(441)
Operating income
5,405
Interest expense – net
284
284
Income before income taxes
$
5,121
Revenues
Service revenues
$
166,593
$
10,876
$
—
$
177,469
Product revenues
31,100
120,429
—
151,529
Rental income
16,818
18
—
16,836
Total revenues
$
214,511
$
131,323
$
—
$
345,834
Operating expenses
Operating costs
155,596
78,988
—
234,584
Operating depreciation and amortization
6,490
5,233
—
11,723
Profit before corporate selling, general, and
administrative expenses
$
52,425
$
47,102
$
—
$
99,527
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
38,522
38,522
Depreciation and amortization from SG&A
3,445
3,445
Total selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
41,967
$
41,967
Other (income) – net
(669)
(669)
Operating income
58,229
Interest expense – net
707
707
Income before income taxes
$
57,522
Revenues
Service revenues
$
154,589
$
14,673
$
—
$
169,262
Product revenues
28,619
59,487
—
88,106
Rental income
16,483
65
—
16,548
Total revenues
$
199,691
$
74,225
$
—
$
273,916
Operating expenses
Operating costs
150,891
71,778
—
222,669
Operating depreciation and amortization
7,049
6,238
—
13,287
Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and
administrative expenses
$
41,751
$
(3,791)
$
—
$
37,960
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
32,066
32,066
Depreciation and amortization from SG&A
3,071
3,071
Total selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
35,137
$
35,137
Other (income) – net
(6,967)
(6,967)
Operating income
9,790
Interest expense – net
842
842
Income before income taxes
$
8,948
$
18,508
$
3,958
$
42,825
$
6,591
Interest expense – net
206
284
707
842
Provision for income taxes
6,144
1,163
14,697
2,357
Depreciation and amortization
5,767
5,635
15,168
16,358
EBITDA (a)
$
30,625
$
11,040
$
73,397
$
26,148
Non-cash compensation (b)
1,035
726
3,922
2,348
Retirement costs and severance (c)
—
422
—
791
Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures (d)
—
22
—
160
Adjusted EBITDA (e)
$
31,660
$
12,210
$
77,319
$
29,447
(a)
EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. We have presented EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses EBITDA as a measurement tool for evaluating our actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do. EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
EBITDA does not reflect tax expense or the cash requirements necessary to pay for tax obligations; and
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.
We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA only as a supplement.
(b)
Non-cash compensation expenses which are recorded in SG&A.
(c)
Costs associated with employee separations.
(d)
Cost associated with write-offs related to site closures.
(e)
We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it may be used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance. Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.
