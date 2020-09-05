ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:14 | 20.10.2021
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily focused on small and mid-sized customers, today announced results for the third quarter which ended September 11, 2021.
Third Quarter Review
Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $123.2 million compared to $87.1 million for the same quarter of 2020, an increase of 41.4%.

Overall Operating Margin jumped to 31.7%, driven primarily by the Oil Business segment, compared to 2020 third quarter operating margin which was 17.8%. Our third quarter corporate SG&A expense was $13.3 million, or 10.8% of revenue, compared to $9.4 million, or 10.8% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter was $18.5 million compared to net income of $4.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Basic earnings per share was $0.79 compared $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, “We are very excited with our overall results for the third quarter. We are also pleased that both segments again made positive contributions to help achieve record-setting results for the fourth straight quarter.”
Segments
Our Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste, wastewater vacuum, antifreeze recycling, and field services. Environmental Services revenue was $72.3 million during the quarter compared to $62.4 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The 15.9% increase in revenue was mainly due to our continuing recovery from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We experienced volume increases across all service lines in the segment when compared to the third quarter of 2020. Environmental Services profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses was $17.3 million, or 23.9% of revenue, compared to $14.6 million, or 23.4% of revenue, in the year-ago quarter. The slight increase in operating margin was mainly driven by higher labor cost efficiency and lower solvent expense.

Recatto commented, “We are pleased that we were not only able to grow our segment revenue compared to 2020, but during the quarter we also exceeded segment revenue compared to the third quarter of 2019 by 4.9%. Cost inflation limited our operating profit during the quarter, but we expect that implementation of our price increase early in the fourth quarter will help mitigate the impact of continuing cost pressure during the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Our Oil Business segment includes used oil collection and re-refining activities, as well as sales of recycled fuel oil. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Oil Business revenue was a record $50.8 million, an increase of $26.1 million, or 105.9%, compared to $24.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. An increase in base oil prices was the main driver of the increase in revenue along with an increase in base oil sales volume compared to the prior year quarter. Oil Business segment operating margin increased sharply to a record 42.8% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The higher operating margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 was mainly due to an increase in the spread between the netback (sales price net of freight impact) on our base oil sales and the price paid/charged to our customers for the removal of their used oil.

Recatto commented, “During the third quarter we continued to benefit from favorable base oil pricing conditions and we executed well in regards to used oil collection route efficiency. In addition, we produced record base oil volume at our re-refinery during the third quarter which contributed to the record operating profit in our Oil Business segment.”
Sustainability
As part of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiative, we are excited to share the release of our first company Sustainability Report. Our report tells the story of our commitment to sustainable waste recovery operations to recycle, reduce, and reuse.

Our report focuses on “5 Ps”, which are Planet, People, Partnerships, Prosperity, and Peace. The 5 Ps were created from the United Nations list of 17 Sustainable Development Goals intended to bring together and grow a safer, stable, healthier, and more prosperous world. Using the 5 Ps will help us measure our progress and work to help balance and support our goals.

Our sustainability report shares our commitment to these practices while helping to create a safe, sustainable environment for our customers and the communities we work in. We strive for continuous improvement as we evolve our environmental footprint and help the business world run cleaner.

You can find our sustainability report on the Crystal Clean website at
https://www.crystal-clean.com/company-info/sustainability/.
Safe Harbor Statement
All references to the “Company,” “we,” “our,” and “us” refer to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., and its subsidiaries. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current management expectations. Generally, the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “would” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on our business and operations, general economic conditions and downturns in the business cycles of automotive repair shops, industrial manufacturing businesses and small businesses in general; increased solvent, fuel and energy costs and volatility, including a drop in the price of crude oil, the selling price of lubricating base oil, solvent, fuel, energy, and commodity costs; our ability to enforce our rights under the FCC Environmental purchase agreement; our ability to pay our debt when due and comply with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully operate our used oil re-refinery and to cost-effectively collect or purchase used oil or generate operating results; increased market supply or decreased demand for base oil; further consolidation and/or declines in the United States automotive repair and manufacturing industries; the impact of extensive environmental, health and safety and employment laws and regulations on our business; legislative or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affecting our business; competition in the industrial and hazardous waste services industries and from other used oil re-refineries; claims and involuntary shutdowns relating to our handling of hazardous substances; the value of our used solvents and oil inventory, which may fluctuate significantly; our ability to expand our non-hazardous programs for parts cleaning; our dependency on key employees; our level of indebtedness, which could affect our ability to fulfill our obligations, impede the implementation of our strategy, and expose us to interest rate risk; the impact of legal proceedings and class action litigation on us and our ability to estimate the cash payments we will make under litigation settlements; our ability to effectively manage our network of branch locations; the control of The Heritage Group over the Company; and the risks identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2021. Given these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise them or provide reasons why actual results may differ. The information in this release should be read in light of such risks and in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this release.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized manufacturers and other industrial businesses as well as customers in the vehicle maintenance sector. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses as well as businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms. Through our used oil re-refining program during fiscal 2020, we recycled approximately 61 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2020 we recycled approximately 3.7 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2020 we recycled 4 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2020 we collected 20 thousand tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater vacuum services program during fiscal 2020 we treated approximately 52 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 90 branches serving approximately 92,000 customer locations.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday October 21, 2021 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a brief presentation focusing on the Company’s operations and financial results. Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http://crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/, and can participate on the call by dialing (833) 772-0398. After dialing the number, you will be required to provide the following passcode before being joined to the conference call: 9825638.

The Company uses its website to make information available to investors and the public at www.crystal-clean.com.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(In Thousands, Except Share and Par Value Amounts)(Unaudited) 
 

 
September 11,
2021
 
January 2,
2021
 

 

 

 

 
ASSETS
 

 

 

 
Current assets:
 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

75,273

 

 

$

67,575

 

Accounts receivable – net

 

60,293

 

 

48,479

 

Inventory – net

 

27,854

 

 

24,978

 

Assets held for sale

 

1,125

 

 

2,446

 

Other current assets

 

9,032

 

 

8,005

 

Total current assets

 

173,577

 

 

151,483

 

Property, plant and equipment – net

 

157,972

 

 

153,016

 

Right of use assets

 

79,855

 

 

78,942

 

Equipment at customers – net

 

24,012

 

 

23,111

 

Software and intangible assets – net

 

20,491

 

 

19,576

 

Goodwill

 

48,185

 

 

35,541

 

Other assets

 

742

 

 

 
Total assets
 

$

504,834

 

 

$

461,669

 

 

 

 

 

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
 

 

 

 
Current liabilities:
 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

32,253

 

 

$

29,663

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

21,849

 

 

19,198

 

Contract liabilities – net

 

2,267

 

 

1,983

 

Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits

 

7,636

 

 

6,647

 

Taxes payable

 

17,173

 

 

10,592

 

Other current liabilities

 

9,027

 

 

4,918

 

Total current liabilities

 

90,205

 

 

73,001

 

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

59,874

 

 

60,294

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

 

 

29,656

 

Other long term liabilities

 

2,085

 

 

 

Contingent consideration

 

2,819

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

27,287

 

 

21,218

 
Total liabilities
 

$

182,270

 

 

$

184,169

 

 

 

 

 

 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
 

 

 

 

Common stock – 26,000,000 shares authorized at $0.01 par value, 23,450,869 and

23,340,700 shares issued and outstanding at September 11, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively

 

$

234

 

 

$

233

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

203,529

 

 

201,148

 

Retained earnings

 

118,944

 

 

76,119

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(143)

 

 

 
Total stockholders’ equity
 

$

322,564

 

 

$

277,500

 

 

 

 

 

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
 

$

504,834

 

 

$

461,669

 
 Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)(Unaudited) 
 

 

 
Third Quarter Ended,
 
First Three Quarters Ended,
 

 

 
September 11,
2021
 
September 5,
2020
 
September 11,
2021
 
September 5,
2020
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

59,737

 

 

$

53,257

 

 

$

177,469

 

 

$

169,262

 

 

Product revenues

 

57,713

 

 

28,522

 

 

151,529

 

 

88,106

 

 

Rental income

 

5,725

 

 

5,355

 

 

16,836

 

 

16,548

 

Total revenues

 

$

123,175

 

 

$

87,134

 

 

$

345,834

 

 

$

273,916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

$

79,486

 

 

$

67,125

 

 

$

234,584

 

 

$

222,669

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

13,294

 

 

9,410

 

 

38,522

 

 

32,066

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,767

 

 

5,635

 

 

15,168

 

 

16,358

 

 

Other (income) – net

 

(230)

 

 

(441)

 

 

(669)

 

 

(6,967)

 

Operating income

 

24,858

 

 

5,405

 

 

58,229

 

 

9,790

 

Interest expense – net

 

206

 

 

284

 

 

707

 

 

842

 

Income before income taxes

 

24,652

 

 

5,121

 

 

57,522

 

 

8,948

 

Provision for income taxes

 

6,144

 

 

1,163

 

 

14,697

 

 

2,357

 

Net income

 

$

18,508

 

 

$

3,958

 

 

$

42,825

 

 

$

6,591

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share: basic

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

1.83

 

 

$

0.28

 

Net income per share: diluted

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

1.82

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of weighted average shares outstanding: basic

 

23,431

 

 

23,294

 

 

23,403

 

 

23,277

 

Number of weighted average shares outstanding: diluted

 

23,570

 

 

23,479

 

 

23,548

 

 

23,456

 
 Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.Reconciliation of Operating Segment Information(Unaudited) Third Quarter Ended,September 11, 2021(thousands)
 
EnvironmentalServices
 
Oil Business
 
Corporate andEliminations
 
Consolidated
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

56,887

 

 

$

2,850

 

 

$

 

 

$

59,737

 

Product revenues

 

9,727

 

 

47,986

 

 

 

 

57,713

 

Rental income

 

5,725

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,725

 

Total revenues

 

$

72,339

 

 

$

50,836

 

 

$

 

 

$

123,175

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

52,598

 

26,888

 

 

 

79,486

 

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

2,482

 

2,175

 

 

 

4,657

 

Profit before corporate selling, general, and

administrative expenses

 

$

17,259

 

 

$

21,773

 

 

$

 

 

$

39,032

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

13,294

 

13,294

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

1,110

 

1,110

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

14,404

 

 

$

14,404

 

Other (income) – net

 

 

 

 

 

(230)

 

 

(230)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,858

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

206

 

206

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

24,652

 
Third Quarter Ended,September 5, 2020(thousands)
 
EnvironmentalServices
 
Oil Business
 
Corporate andEliminations
 
Consolidated
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

47,532

 

 

$

5,725

 

 

$

 

 

$

53,257

 

Product revenues

 

9,597

 

 

18,925

 

 

 

 

28,522

 

Rental income

 

5,310

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

5,355

 

Total revenues

 

$

62,439

 

 

$

24,695

 

 

$

 

 

$

87,134

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

45,383

 

21,742

 

 

 

67,125

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

2,431

 

2,102

 

 

 

4,533

Profit before corporate selling, general, and

administrative expenses

 

$

14,625

 

 

$

851

 

 

$

 

 

$

15,476

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

9,410

 

9,410

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

1,102

 

1,102

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

10,512

 

 

$

10,512

 

Other (income) – net

 

 

 

 

 

(441)

 

 

(441)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,405

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

284

 

284

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,121

 
First Three Quarters Ended,September 11, 2021(thousands)
 
EnvironmentalServices
 
Oil Business
 
Corporate andEliminations
 
Consolidated
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

166,593

 

 

$

10,876

 

 

$

 

 

$

177,469

 

Product revenues

 

31,100

 

 

120,429

 

 

 

 

151,529

 

Rental income

 

16,818

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

16,836

 

Total revenues

 

$

214,511

 

 

$

131,323

 

 

$

 

 

$

345,834

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

155,596

 

78,988

 

 

 

234,584

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

6,490

 

5,233

 

 

 

11,723

Profit before corporate selling, general, and

administrative expenses

 

$

52,425

 

 

$

47,102

 

 

$

 

 

$

99,527

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

38,522

 

38,522

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

3,445

 

3,445

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

41,967

 

 

$

41,967

 

Other (income) – net

 

 

 

 

 

(669)

 

 

(669)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

58,229

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

707

 

707

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

57,522

 
First Three Quarters Ended,September 5, 2020(thousands)
 
EnvironmentalServices
 
Oil Business
 
Corporate andEliminations
 
Consolidated
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

154,589

 

 

$

14,673

 

 

$

 

 

$

169,262

 

Product revenues

 

28,619

 

 

59,487

 

 

 

 

88,106

 

Rental income

 

16,483

 

 

65

 

 

 

 

16,548

 

Total revenues

 

$

199,691

 

 

$

74,225

 

 

$

 

 

$

273,916

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

150,891

 

71,778

 

 

 

222,669

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

7,049

 

6,238

 

 

 

13,287

Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and

administrative expenses

 

$

41,751

 

 

$

(3,791)

 

 

$

 

 

$

37,960

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

32,066

 

32,066

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

3,071

 

3,071

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

35,137

 

 

$

35,137

 

Other (income) – net

 

 

 

 

 

(6,967)

 

(6,967)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,790

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

842

 

842

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,948

 

 
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.Reconciliation of our Net Income Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) and to Adjusted EBITDA(Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Third Quarter Ended,
 
First Three Quarters Ended,
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
(thousands)
 

 
September 11,
2021
 
September 5,
2020
 
September 11,
2021
 
September 5,
2020
Net income

 

$

18,508

 

 

$

3,958

 

 

$

42,825

 

 

$

6,591

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense – net

 

206

 

 

284

 

 

707

 

 

842

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

6,144

 

 

1,163

 

 

14,697

 

 

2,357

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,767

 

 

5,635

 

 

15,168

 

 

16,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (a)

 

 

$

30,625

 

 

$

11,040

 

 

$

73,397

 

 

$

26,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash compensation (b)

 

1,035

 

 

726

 

 

3,922

 

 

2,348

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retirement costs and severance (c)

 

 

 

422

 

 

 

 

791

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures (d)

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (e)

 

$

31,660

 

 

$

12,210

 

 

$

77,319

 

 

$

29,447

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. We have presented EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses EBITDA as a measurement tool for evaluating our actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do. EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

 

EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA does not reflect tax expense or the cash requirements necessary to pay for tax obligations; and

 

 

 

 

 

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

 

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA only as a supplement.

 

 

(b)

Non-cash compensation expenses which are recorded in SG&A.

 

 

(c)

Costs associated with employee separations.

 

 

(d)

Cost associated with write-offs related to site closures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(e)

We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it may be used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance. Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020006061/en/

