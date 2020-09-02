ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Hess Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.
