22:15 | 25.01.2021
Hess Midstream LP Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution
Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”), today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4471 per Class A share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The distribution represents a 1.2% increase compared to the distribution on the Hess Midstream Class A shares for the third quarter of 2020, which equals a 5% increase on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on February 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 4, 2021.
