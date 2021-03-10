|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:06 | 11.03.2021
Hess Midstream LP Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Shares
Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“HESM”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 6,000,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a public offering price of $21.00 per Class A share. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional Class A shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
The gross proceeds from the sale of Class A shares by the Selling Shareholders are expected to be approximately $126,000,000. HESM will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A shares in the offering. The offering is scheduled to close on March 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as joint bookrunning managers of the offering.
The offering of these securities is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov under HESM’s name or from the underwriters of the offering as follows:
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Citigroup
The Class A shares are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
