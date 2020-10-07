|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:07 | 07.10.2020
Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings release.
To phone into the conference call, parties in the United States should dial 877-693-6685 and enter the pass code 2148568 after 9:45 a.m. Outside the United States, parties should dial 443-295-9223 and enter the pass code 2148568. This conference call will also be accessible by webcast (audio only).
A replay of the conference call will be available from October 28 through November 11, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the pass code 2148568. Outside the United States, parties should dial 404-537-3406 and enter the pass code 2148568.
Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.
