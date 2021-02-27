|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:26 | 27.02.2021
Hess to Participate in Credit Suisse Energy Summit
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit on March 1, 2021 at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be accessible via Hess Corporation’s website.
Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.
