13:00 | 20.08.2020

Hexion to Sponsor Start Line at 2020 American Heart Association’s Central Ohio Virtual Heart Walk; Columbus Associates Walk Virtually Together the Distance to San José, Costa Rica

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) will serve as the Start Line sponsor of 2020 American Heart Association (“AHA”) Central Ohio Virtual Heart Walk on August 22. “As the Start Line sponsor for the 12th straight year, Hexion is pleased to partner with the American Heart Association in support of its heart disease and stroke prevention efforts, as well as groundbreaking research,” said George Knight, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While this year’s event looks a little different, Hexion and the AHA remains committed to investing in research to solve complex challenges. As a core value of our company, we strive to support causes that impact the communities where our associates live and work.” While our associates cannot gather to walk together on August 22, our Columbus associates prepared for the upcoming walk and committed to physical exercise to enhance their cardiovascular health. Over the last month, associates logged their steps and miles and collectively, associates walked 3,452 miles, the distance from Columbus, Ohio to San José, Costa Rica. In addition to committing to cardiovascular health, Hexion and its associates have raised more than $177,000 in support of the American Heart Association in Central Ohio during its multi-year relationship. This year, support of the American Heart Association is now more important than ever, as 40 percent of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 experienced a cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease (stroke). The American Heart Association is investing money on research regarding cardiovascular complications due to COVID-19, as well as helping to fund antiviral drugs to fight against COVID-19. Sponsorship of the Central Ohio Heart Walk reflects Hexion’s overall commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Hexion’s charitable activities primarily focus on causes that support children, families, health and wellness, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education at all levels. For more information, visit http://www.hexion.com/en-US/company/responsibility/.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005140/en/