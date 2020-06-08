22:55 | 08.06.2020

High-Performing Students Earn Pennsylvania American Water’s 2020 “Stream of Learning” Scholarships

Pennsylvania American Water today announced that 10 students from across Pennsylvania have been selected to receive $1,000 scholarships through the company’s Stream of Learning scholarship program. Now in the program’s 11th year, Pennsylvania American Water offers scholarships to support outstanding students from its service areas who are charting a course of study critical to the water and wastewater industry. A panel of judges selected the winners from more than 40 scholarship applicants, evaluating them on criteria including academic achievement, community service, career aspirations in the water and wastewater industry and letters of recommendation. “We are proud to award our Stream of Learning Scholarships to this accomplished group of students, who not only achieve the highest academic standards, but also share in our commitment to environment stewardship and community service,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. Pennsylvania American Water awarded its 2020 Stream of Learning Scholarships to: Mary Albert of Peters Township High School (Westmoreland County) Kyra Ruth Boston of East Pennsboro High School (Cumberland County) Paige Butko of Steel Valley High School (Allegheny County) Alena Carabetta of Pittston Area High School (Luzerne County) Megan Gouldy of Trinity High School (Cumberland County) Molly Hoffman of Bethel Park High School (Allegheny County) Rachel Midea of Mt. Lebanon High School (Allegheny County) Jonathan Nowak of Lakeland Junior/Senior High School (Lackawanna County) Kara O’Rourke of Lewisburg Area High School (Union County) Brennan Smith of Kane Area High School (McKean County) “As we face a wave of retirements in the water and wastewater utilities over the next decade, we are looking at workforce renewal and bringing on the next generation of passionate, motivated, and energetic environmental leaders like this year’s winners to continue serving our customers for generations to come,” continued Doran. Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

