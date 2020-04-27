|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:30 | 28.04.2020
High Temperature Cables Market 2019-2023 | Rising Energy Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the high temperature cables market and it is poised to grow by USD 421.87 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Rising energy demand has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
End-user
Energy
Transport
Industrial
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
This study identifies growing demand for high temperature cables from the aviation industry as one of the prime reasons driving the high temperature cables market growth during the next few years.
High Temperature Cables Market size
High Temperature Cables Market trends
High Temperature Cables Market industry analysis
This study identifies growing demand for high temperature cables from the aviation industry as one of the prime reasons driving the high temperature cables market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist high temperature cables market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the high temperature cables market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the high temperature cables market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high temperature cables market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by end-user
Energy – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Transport – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by end-user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
ROW – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Rise in HVDC installations
Increase in investments in the oil and gas industry
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Anixter International Inc.
Belden Inc.
HELUKABEL GmbH
Jiangsu Tongguang Electronic Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd.
Lapp Holding AG
Leoni AG
Nexans SA
Prysmian Spa
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
