HighGold Expands Resource Potential With 100-Meter Down-Plunge Base Metal Rich Step-Outs and New Footwall Copper-Silver Zone at Johnson Tract Project, Alaska, USA

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“HighGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce new assay results from the 2020 exploration drilling program at its flagship Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“Johnson Tract” or the “Project”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA. Results reported today include drill intersections that continue to expand the down-plunge and up-plunge extents of the JT Deposit (“JT”) and also demonstrate the continuity of the deeper Footwall Copper-Silver Zone (“FCZ”).

Drill HighlightsJT Expansion Down-Plunge – 11.0 meters at 8.6% Zn, 0.4% Cu (5.9 g/t AuEq), including 5.0 meters at 12.0% Zn, 0.3% Cu (7.9 g/t AuEq) in hole JT20-120

JT Expansion Up-Plunge – 18.3 meters at 5.9% Zn, 64 g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, (5.2 g/t AuEq), including 4.0 meters at 9.5% Zn, 278 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu (10.0 g/t AuEq) in hole JT20-121

Footwall Copper-Silver Zone Expansion – 12 meters at 2.8% Cu, 51 g/t Ag (5.0 g/t Au/Eq), within 58.6 meters at 1.0% Cu, 21 g/t Ag (2.2 g/t AuEq) in hole JT20-110 “We continue to be encouraged by the continuation and strength of the JT Deposit mineral system at depth and by the emergence of the Footwall Copper-Silver Zone, a new area of copper-silver rich mineralization with resource potential that contributes to the overall metal endowment at Johnson,” commented President and CEO Darwin Green. “The current batch of drill results are base-metal dominant and highlight the presence of copper and zinc-rich domains within the polymetallic gold-rich JT Deposit. “Drilling in 2020 significantly expanded the JT Deposit footprint with step-outs from the Indicated Mineral Resource of 750k oz AuEq (417k oz Au plus Zn, Cu, Pb, Ag) at a grade of 10.9 g/t AuEq (6.1 g/t Au) over true thickness of 20 to 50m (see Longitudinal Section, Figure 1). As new data is received, HighGold’s geological and structural model continues to evolve. Based on the new data, it appears that a significant portion of the mineral system is open to expansion down-plunge and is not cut-off at depth as interpreted by previous operators. With approximately C$18 million in the treasury, the Company is fully funded to further test the limits of these zones and other targets in 2021.” For an video interview with CEO Darwin Green discussing these results, please click HERE.

Drill Program Discussion

The 2020 Drill Program (the “Program”) totaled 16,418 meters in 32 completed drill holes. Assays remain outstanding for 12 drill holes and will be released in batches as they are received and evaluated. The Au-Cu-Zn-Ag-Pb mineralization associated with the JT Deposit has now been intersected over a strike length of 325 meters and a down-plunge distance of 400 meters and remains open for expansion along strike to the northeast and southwest, and at depth. A complete list of significant assays is presented in Table 1 with drill hole intersections presented on a longitudinal section in Figure 1 and on a cross section in Figure 2.

JT Deposit TargetsDrill holes JT20-108 and JT20-110 were drilled on the same cross-section, approximately 100 meters apart, to test the area 25 meters to 50 meters along strike from previously released step-out drill holes along the northeast, down-plunge edge of the JT Deposit. The results from hole JT20-110 were particularly encouraging with a broad 58.3-meter intersection of copper-silver dominant mineralization representing the Footwall Copper Zone. The FCZ is a newly defined subzone of the JT Deposit and has now been intersected in six (6) holes (See Figure 1 and Table 2). Holes JT20-115 and JT20-113, drilled as 50-meter step-outs above and below these two (2) holes, are still pending receipt of assays.

Drill hole JT20-120 was a farther 75-meter step-out to the northeast from the JT20-108/JT20-110 cross-section and intersected an upper 6-meter gold-zinc zone and lower 11-meter zinc-copper zone corresponding to the JT Deposit. Hole JT20-120 has now extended the limit of mineralization 100 meters beyond the modeled resource outline and the zone remains open along strike to the northeast and down-plunge.

Drill hole JT20-121 was designed to test the shallow southwest strike extension of the JT Deposit, 25 meters outside the defined mineral resource and within 50 meters of surface. The hole intersected 18.3 meters of encouraging zinc-gold-silver mineralization and the zone remains open in this direction. Assays for hole JT20-122, a further 25-meter step-out to the southwest, are pending. The potential to continue expanding the mineralized zones at the JT deposit is considered excellent.

Table 1. Johnson Tract Project – Significant new JT Deposit area drill intersections Drill

HoleFrom

(meters)To

(meters)Length

(meters)ZoneAu

(g/t)Ag

(g/t)Cu

(%)Pb

(%)Zn

(%) AuEq

(g/t)JT20-108

237.6 239.6 2.0 JT 0.74 94.4 1.58 0.14 0.63 4.6 Including 237.6 238.1 0.5 JT 0.72 246.0 4.10 0.25 1.75 10.7

JT20-110

305.6 313.0 7.4 JT/FCZ 0.05 18.5 1.29 0.12 0.09 2.2 And

334.9393.558.6JT/FCZ0.2220.61.040.090.392.2

Including 334.9 336.2 1.3 JT/FCZ 2.02 44.0 3.14 0.12 6.32 10.9 And

351.9363.912.0JT/FCZ0.1750.52.830.090.215.0

And 359.4 363.9 4.5 JT/FCZ 0.18 88.4 4.75 0.17 0.21 8.2 And 389.4 390.9 1.5 JT/FCZ 0.04 83.8 3.96 0.30 0.25 7.0

JT20-120

237.6 243.6 6.0 JT 1.07 7.7 0.10 0.37 0.88 2.0 Including 237.6 238.6 1.0 JT 6.13 30.3 0.32 0.99 1.04 8.1 And

306.0317.011.0JT 0.172.00.350.048.595.9

Including 312.0 317.0 5.0 JT 0.11 1.6 0.31 0.08 12.01 7.9

JT20-12198.7117.018.3JT0.5663.50.110.125.925.2

Including 111.0 115.0 4.0 JT 0.56 278.0 0.24 0.02 9.50 10.0

Notes: JT = JT Deposit expansion target, FCZ = Footwall Copper Zone target. Bold denotes intervals of greater than 50 g x m AuEq. Yellow intervals appear on the JT Deposit Longitudinal Section. Estimated true thickness is from 60% to 90% of drilled length for JT intersections and unknown for FCZ intersections. Length-weighted intervals are uncapped and calculated based on a 2 g/t gold equivalent cut-off. The broader interval in hole JT20-110 was calculated based on a 1 g/t gold equivalent cut-off for geological continuity. Gold equivalent (“AuEq”) is calculated by the same formula and assumptions used to report the JT Deposit NI43-101 Resource (effective date April 29, 2020) with metal prices of $1350/oz gold, $16/oz silver, $2.80/lb copper, $1.20/lb zinc, $1.00/lb lead and does not consider metal recoveries. Table 2. Compilation of Significant Footwall Copper-Silver Zone intersections drilled to dateDrillFromToLengthCuAgAuPbZnCuEqAuEqHole(meters)(meters)(meters)(%)(g/t)(g/t)(%)(%) (g/t)(g/t)JT19-089355.2389.133.91.5921.60.140.143.443.44.8

Including

364384.720.72.3831.90.180.104.864.97.0

Including

3663737.04.6766.30.080.089.699.513.5JT20-096311.1350.239.11.6426.30.190.150.692.33.3

Including 311.1 323 11.9 1.79 38.3 0.31 0.36 0.9 2.8 4.0 And

329.1343.314.22.6634.20.140.111.013.55.0

Including

335.2342.37.14.4258.80.170.221.925.98.4JT20-098

391.6 395.4 3.8 2.05 41.6 0.06 0 0.02 2.5 3.5 Including 391.6 392.7 1.1 5.44 110.0 0.08 0.01 0.02 6.4 9.1

JT20-100

285.5 294.5 9.0 1.44 6.9 0.1 0.16 2.77 2.8 4.0 Including 285.5 287.5 2.0 3.37 11.3 0.08 0.56 4.92 5.8 8.3

JT20-103

298 304 6.0 0.94 22.9 0.07 0.04 4.47 3.1 4.4 Including 301 302 1.0 2.28 67.4 0.06 0.01 18.55 10.8 15.4 And 341.8 348 6.2 1.13 14.7 0.76 0.01 0.62 2.1 2.9

JT20-110

305.6 313 7.4 1.29 18.5 0.05 0.12 0.09 1.5 2.2 And

334.9393.558.61.0420.60.220.090.391.52.2

Including

334.9336.21.33.1444.02.020.126.327.710.9

And

351.9363.912.02.8350.50.170.090.213.55.0

And

359.4363.94.54.7588.40.180.170.215.88.2

And

389.4390.91.53.9683.80.040.30.254.97.0Notes: Bold denotes intervals of greater than 50 g x m AuEq. Estimated true thickness unknown for FCZ intersections. Length-weighted intervals are uncapped. Copper equivalent (“CuEq”) and Gold equivalent (“AuEq”) is calculated by the same formula and assumptions used to report the JT Deposit NI43-101 Resource (effective date April 29, 2020) with metal prices of $1350/oz gold, $16/oz silver, $2.80/lb copper, $1.20/lb zinc, $1.00/lb lead and does not consider metal recoveries. Other Targets

Assay results for an additional three (3) drill holes, JT20-097, JT20-101 and JT20-105, have been received for the Northeast Offset Target (“NEO”), located 500 to 800 meters northeast of the JT Deposit. Significant results include 0.7 meters at 31.2% Zn, 0.1 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 100 ppm gold from fire assay and AAS are determined by using fire assay and a gravimetric finish. Various metals including silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc are analyzed by inductively-coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. The elements copper, lead and zinc are determined by ore grade assay for samples that return values >10,000 ppm by ICP analysis. Silver is determined by ore grade assay for samples that return >100 ppm. The Company has a robust QAQC program that includes the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's currently ongoing drill program and pending assays are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.