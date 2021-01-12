|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
5:00 | 12.01.2021
Hitachi Metals Enters Technical Alliance With Teikuro in Surface Treatment Business for Dies in the North American Market
Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (hereinafter “Hitachi Metals”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Teikuro Inc. (hereinafter “Teikuro”) for the technical provision of Hitachi Metals’ high-performance surface treatment TribecTM in order to meet the demand for surface treatment for dies in the North American market.
Against this backdrop, Hitachi Metals has entered into a licensing agreement with Teikuro for the technical provision of high-function surface treatment TribecTM in order to strengthen its tool steel solutions sales structure in the North American market. Going forward, customers will have access to “TribecTM Kagari” surface treatment services (including film removal) at Teikuro Corporation, Teikuro’s U.S. location in North America.
Hitachi Metals will continue to expand its customer base and achieve sustainable growth in the global market by strengthening its material technology and product development capabilities, and providing new products, solutions and services that our markets and customers seek.
