5:00 | 12.01.2021

Hitachi Metals Enters Technical Alliance With Teikuro in Surface Treatment Business for Dies in the North American Market

Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (hereinafter “Hitachi Metals”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Teikuro Inc. (hereinafter “Teikuro”) for the technical provision of Hitachi Metals’ high-performance surface treatment TribecTM in order to meet the demand for surface treatment for dies in the North American market.

Surface treatments for coating film on metal surfaces are an effective technology for increasing the strength, durability and sliding performance of dies and automotive engine parts. In recent years, the need for surface treatments to increase the strength and durability of dies has been increasing more than ever to enable support for high-tensile steel sheets.

In its efforts to expand global sales of tool steel in its specialty steels business, Hitachi Metals has strengthened its tool steel solutions sales structure in several ways. These include acquiring U.S. company Diehl Tool Steel, Inc., and making it a consolidated subsidiary; establishing Hitachi Metals (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., in China; enhancing cutting and processing capacity at its plants in Asia; and introducing surface treatment equipment. Against this backdrop, Hitachi Metals has entered into a licensing agreement with Teikuro for the technical provision of high-function surface treatment TribecTM in order to strengthen its tool steel solutions sales structure in the North American market. Going forward, customers will have access to “TribecTM Kagari” surface treatment services (including film removal) at Teikuro Corporation, Teikuro’s U.S. location in North America.

Specifically, a dedicated coating facility will be installed at Teikuro Corporation’s Springfield Plant in Ohio, United States, and the service will be offered under the name “T-Forte” by Teikuro Corporation. Sales for customers in the United States and Canada are scheduled to begin on March 1, 2021. Hitachi Metals will continue to expand its customer base and achieve sustainable growth in the global market by strengthening its material technology and product development capabilities, and providing new products, solutions and services that our markets and customers seek.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005001/en/