|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:30 | 14.12.2021
HMH Awarded Pressure Control System for GMGS Drillship
HMH, a premier drilling solutions provider, has been awarded the contract to deliver a pressure control system to Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey (GMGS). The system will comprise of a blowout preventer (BOP) stack, including the new SeaONYX V.2 control system, a SeaPrime Pod control system, PR2 H4 Connectors, as well as an 8,202 ft. (2,500 meter) riser package.
HMH combines integrated delivery capabilities, capital, renowned industry expertise and delivers the full range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages at scale. HMH aims to support the industry’s transition toward more energy-efficient solutions, as well as deploying technologies and service solutions to make the sector more competitive through increased drilling efficiency. Moreover, the Company’s service and technology portfolio will be utilized as a springboard for future growth, both within drilling services and when pursuing opportunities towards adjacent industries such as renewables and mining.
For further information, please visit homepage: https://hmhw.com/
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer