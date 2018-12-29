|
22:45 | 19.02.2020
HNI Corporation Reports Strong Profitability for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019
HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today announced sales for the full year ended December 28, 2019 of $2.247 billion and net income of $111 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.54, compared to $2.11 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.59, compared to $2.41 in the prior year. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations follow the financial statements in this release.
Fourth quarter sales of $616 million were up 3% from year-ago levels, and fourth quarter net income was $48 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.10, compared to $0.73 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.12, compared to $0.97 in the prior year.
Fourth quarter free cash flow exceeded expectations, strengthening the Corporation’s financial flexibility.
Fiscal year 2020 guidance assumes relatively stable domestic end markets, benefits of annual productivity and cost savings, and significant investments in future growth and margin expansion.
December 29,
Change
Net Sales
$598.1
3.0%
Gross Profit %
37.4%
60 bps
SG&A %
27.9%
-50 bps
Restructuring and impairment charges %
2.2%
-200 bps
Operating Income
$43.8
45.6%
Operating Income %
7.3%
300 bps
Effective Tax Rate
22.4%
Net Income %
5.4%
230 bps
EPS – diluted
$0.73
50.7%
Gross Profit %
37.5%
50 bps
Operating Income
$57.8
12.3%
Operating Income %
9.7%
80 bps
EPS – diluted
$0.97
15.5%
GAAP gross profit margin expanded 60 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin expanded 50 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization and net productivity, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.
Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales decreased 50 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower core SG&A spend and leverage from higher net sales, partially offset by higher variable compensation.
The Corporation recorded $1.2 million of restructuring costs in the fourth quarter in connection with structural realignments in the office furniture segment. In the prior-year quarter, the Corporation recorded $0.9 million of one-time costs associated with previously announced facility closures and structural realignments, as well as a $13.1 million impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and long-lived assets.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.12 compared to $0.97 in the prior-year quarter. The $0.15 increase was due to price realization, net productivity, and lower core SG&A spend, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.
December 29,
Change
Net Sales
$2,257.9
(0.5%)
Gross Profit %
37.0%
10 bps
SG&A %
30.6%
-30 bps
Restructuring and impairment charges %
0.7%
-60 bps
Operating Income
$128.2
18.1%
Operating Income %
5.7%
100 bps
Effective Tax Rate
21.4%
Net Income %
4.1%
80 bps
EPS – diluted
$2.11
20.4%
Gross Profit %
37.1%
— bps
Operating Income
$146.2
5.3%
Operating Income %
6.5%
30 bps
EPS – diluted
$2.41
7.5%
GAAP gross profit margin expanded 10 basis points compared to the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was flat year-over-year as price realization and net productivity were offset by lower volume and higher input costs.
Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales decreased 30 basis points compared to the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to improved SG&A efficiency.
The Corporation recorded $2.6 million of costs in the current year in connection with structural realignments in the office furniture segment. In the prior year, the Corporation recorded $4.6 million of costs in connection with previously announced facility closures and structural realignments, as well as net charges of $13.4 million related to impairments of goodwill, intangibles, and long-lived assets.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.59, compared to $2.41 in the prior year. The $0.18 increase was due to price realization, net productivity, and improved SG&A efficiency, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.
Twelve Months Ended
December 29,
Change
December 28,
December 29,
Change
Net Sales
$429.6
4.6%
$1,697.2
$1,706.1
(0.5%)
Operating Profit
$11.1
222.7%
$103.9
$76.0
36.8%
Operating Profit %
2.6%
530 bps
6.1%
4.5%
160 bps
Operating Profit
$26.5
39.0%
$106.5
$94.0
13.3%
Operating Profit %
6.2%
200 bps
6.3%
5.5%
80 bps
Office furniture GAAP operating profit margin expanded 530 basis points versus the prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 200 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization, net productivity, and lower core SG&A spend, partially offset by lower volume, higher input costs, and unfavorable product mix.
Office furniture GAAP operating profit margin expanded 160 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 80 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization, net productivity, and improved SG&A efficiency, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.
Twelve Months Ended
December 29,
Change
December 28,
December 29,
Change
Net Sales
$168.5
(1.1%)
$549.8
$551.8
(0.4%)
Operating Profit
$36.1
9.6%
$94.3
$91.4
3.2%
Operating Profit %
21.4%
240 bps
17.2%
16.6%
60 bps
Operating Profit
$36.4
8.6%
$94.3
$93.1
1.3%
Operating Profit %
21.6%
220 bps
17.2%
16.9%
30 bps
Hearth products operating profit margin expanded 240 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 220 basis points, driven by price realization, net productivity benefits, and lower variable compensation, partially offset by lower volume.
Hearth products GAAP operating profit margin expanded 60 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 30 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization, lower variable compensation, and improved SG&A efficiency, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.
“Looking ahead to 2020, we expect solid revenue growth in both Office Furniture and Hearth Products. Our key markets are showing greater stability; our e-commerce efforts are driving growth; and our recent investments are generating results.
We expect higher volume and our annual productivity and cost savings initiatives to drive improvement in gross profit margin. In line with our long-term strategy, we are increasing our level of investment in key go-to-market initiatives. As a result, operating margin expansion will be less robust over the near-term. These initiatives will support top line growth, margin expansion, and free cash flow generation in the coming years. I am optimistic about the results we can drive in the future,” said Mr. Lorenger.
HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Twelve Months Ended
December 29,
December 28,
December 29,
Net sales
$598,092
$2,246,947
$2,257,895
Cost of sales
374,174
1,413,185
1,422,857
Gross profit
223,918
833,762
835,038
Selling and administrative expenses
166,695
680,049
691,140
Restructuring and impairment charges
13,422
2,371
15,725
Operating income
43,801
151,342
128,173
Interest expense, net
2,073
8,628
9,448
Income before income taxes
41,728
142,714
118,725
Income taxes
9,366
32,211
25,399
Net income
32,362
110,503
93,326
Less: Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
(1)
(2)
(51)
Net income attributable to HNI Corporation
$32,363
$110,505
$93,377
Average number of common shares outstanding – basic
43,708
43,101
43,639
Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share – basic
$0.74
$2.56
$2.14
Average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
44,311
43,495
44,328
Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share – diluted
$0.73
$2.54
$2.11
Foreign currency translation adjustments
$(1,060)
$61
$(3,004)
Change in unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax
75
251
(24)
Change in pension and post-retirement liability, net of tax
2,701
(2,833)
2,701
Change in derivative financial instruments, net of tax
(1,120)
(1,953)
339
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
596
(4,474)
12
Comprehensive income
32,958
106,029
93,338
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(1)
(2)
(51)
Comprehensive income attributable to HNI Corporation
$32,959
$106,031
$93,389
HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
(Unaudited)
December 29,
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$76,819
Short-term investments
1,327
Receivables
255,207
Inventories
157,178
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
41,352
Total Current Assets
531,883
Property, Plant, and Equipment:
Land and land improvements
28,377
Buildings
290,263
Machinery and equipment
565,884
Construction in progress
28,443
912,967
Less accumulated depreciation
528,034
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment
384,933
Right-of-use Operating / Finance Leases
—
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets
463,290
Deferred Income Taxes
1,569
Other Assets
20,169
Total Assets
$1,401,844
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$428,865
Current maturities of long-term debt
679
Current maturities of other long-term obligations
4,764
Current lease obligations – Operating / Finance
—
Total Current Liabilities
434,308
Long-Term Debt
249,355
Long-Term Lease Obligations – Operating / Finance
—
Other Long-Term Liabilities
72,767
Deferred Income Taxes
82,155
Equity:
HNI Corporation shareholders’ equity
562,933
Non-controlling interest
326
Total Equity
563,259
Total Liabilities and Equity
$1,401,844
HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
(Unaudited)
December 29,
Net Cash Flows From (To) Operating Activities:
Net income
$93,326
Non-cash items included in net income:
Depreciation and amortization
74,788
Other post-retirement and post-employment benefits
1,767
Stock-based compensation
7,317
Operating / finance lease interest and amortization
—
Deferred income taxes
3,197
Loss on sale and retirement of long-lived assets, net
16,264
Other – net
(1,736)
Net increase (decrease) in operating assets and liabilities, net of divestitures
(10,729)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
2,236
Net cash flows from (to) operating activities
186,430
Net Cash Flows From (To) Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(55,648)
Proceeds from sale and license of property, plant, and equipment, and intangibles
23,767
Acquisition spending, net of cash acquired
(2,850)
Capitalized software
(8,048)
Purchase of investments
(2,676)
Sales or maturities of investments
3,100
Other – net
1,135
Net cash flows from (to) investing activities
(41,220)
Net Cash Flows From (To) Financing Activities:
Payments of long-term debt
(348,987)
Proceeds from long-term debt
323,075
Dividends paid
(51,085)
Purchase of HNI Corporation common stock
(30,452)
Proceeds from sales of HNI Corporation common stock
19,606
Other – net
(3,896)
Net cash flows from (to) financing activities
(91,739)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
53,471
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
23,348
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$76,819
HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Twelve Months Ended
December 29,
December 28,
December 29,
Net Sales:
Office furniture
$429,612
$1,697,186
$1,706,092
Hearth products
168,480
549,761
551,803
Total
$598,092
$2,246,947
$2,257,895
Income Before Income Taxes:
Office furniture
$11,068
$103,894
$75,965
Hearth products
36,117
94,329
91,367
General corporate
(3,384)
(46,881)
(39,159)
Operating Income
$43,801
$151,342
$128,173
Interest expense, net
2,073
8,628
9,448
Total
$41,728
$142,714
$118,725
Depreciation and Amortization Expense:
Office furniture
$11,101
$44,887
$44,303
Hearth products
2,091
8,884
8,171
General corporate
5,709
23,656
22,314
Total
$18,901
$77,427
$74,788
Capital Expenditures (including capitalized software):
Office furniture
$12,539
$41,137
$47,860
Hearth products
2,537
12,225
8,854
General corporate
1,641
13,523
6,982
Total
$16,717
$66,885
$63,696
As of
As of
Identifiable Assets:
Office furniture
$874,913
$797,574
Hearth products
364,653
352,060
General corporate
212,946
252,210
Total
$1,452,512
$1,401,844
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures within this earnings release: organic sales, gross profit, operating income, operating profit, income taxes, net income, and net income per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI’s overall effective tax rate for the period, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments.
The sales adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies. The transactions excluded for purposes of our other non-GAAP financial information included in this earnings release for all periods presented include restructuring charges, impairment charges, and/or transition costs. Restructuring charges incurred in the current year periods presented are primarily comprised of severance costs related to a structural realignment in the office furniture segment. Transition costs incurred in connection with this realignment include member relocation costs. In the prior-year periods presented, costs were incurred as part of the previously announced closures of the hearth manufacturing facilities in Paris, Kentucky and Colville, Washington and the office furniture manufacturing facility in Orleans, Indiana, and structural realignments in China. Prior year restructuring charges include severance costs, while transition costs incurred include production move costs. Specific transactions in the prior-year periods include impairment of closed manufacturing facilities held for sale, a nonrecurring gain on the recovery of an impaired long-lived asset, and impairments of goodwill, intangibles, and other long-lived assets.
This earnings release also contains a forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2020. We provide such non-GAAP measures to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to a forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share without unreasonable efforts because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share is highly variable and difficult to predict and estimate, and is dependent on future events which are uncertain or outside of our control. These may include unanticipated charges related to asset impairments (fixed assets, intangibles, or goodwill), unanticipated acquisition related costs, and other unanticipated nonrecurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. We expect the variability of these charges to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our GAAP earnings per diluted share.
December 29, 2018
Office
Sales as reported (GAAP)
$429.6
% change from PY
Less: Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures
5.1
Organic Sales (non-GAAP)
$424.4
% change from PY
December 29, 2018
Office
Sales as reported (GAAP)
$1,706.1
% change from PY
Less: Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures
23.1
Organic Sales (non-GAAP)
$1,682.9
% change from PY
As reported (GAAP)
% of net sales
Tax %
Restructuring charges
Results (non-GAAP)
% of net sales
Tax %
Operating
Tax
Net
EPS
As reported (GAAP)
$43.8
$9.4
$32.4
$0.73
% of net sales
7.3%
5.4%
Tax %
22.4%
Restructuring charges
0.3
0.1
0.3
0.01
Impairment charges
13.1
3.3
9.7
0.22
Transition costs
0.6
0.1
0.4
0.01
Results (non-GAAP)
$57.8
$12.9
$42.8
$0.97
% of net sales
9.7%
7.2%
Tax %
23.2%
Operating
Tax
Net
EPS
As reported (GAAP)
$151.3
$32.2
$110.5
$2.54
% of net sales
6.7%
4.9%
Tax %
22.6%
Restructuring charges
2.4
0.5
1.8
0.04
Transition costs
0.2
0.0
0.2
0.00
Results (non-GAAP)
$153.9
$32.8
$112.5
$2.59
% of net sales
6.8%
5.0%
Tax %
22.6%
Operating
Tax
Net
EPS
As reported (GAAP)
$128.2
$25.4
$93.4
$2.11
% of net sales
5.7%
4.1%
Tax %
21.4%
Restructuring charges
2.3
0.6
1.7
0.04
Impairment charges
13.4
3.5
9.9
0.22
Transition costs
2.3
0.5
1.7
0.04
Results (non-GAAP)
$146.2
$30.0
$106.7
$2.41
% of net sales
6.5%
4.7%
Tax %
22.0%
Twelve Months Ended
December 29,
Percent
December 28,
December 29,
Percent
Operating profit as reported (GAAP)
$11.1
222.7%
$103.9
$76.0
36.8%
% of net sales
2.6%
6.1%
4.5%
Restructuring charges
0.2
2.4
1.5
Impairment charges
14.9
—
14.9
Transition costs
0.4
0.2
1.6
Operating profit (non-GAAP)
$26.5
39.0%
$106.5
$94.0
13.3%
% of net sales
6.2%
6.3%
5.5%
Twelve Months Ended
December 29,
Percent
December 28,
December 29,
Percent
Operating profit as reported (GAAP)
$36.1
9.6%
$94.3
$91.4
3.2%
% of net sales
21.4%
17.2%
16.6%
Restructuring charges
0.2
—
0.8
Impairment charges
—
—
0.3
Transition costs
0.1
—
0.6
Operating profit (non-GAAP)
$36.4
8.6%
$94.3
$93.1
1.3%
% of net sales
21.6%
17.2%
16.9%
