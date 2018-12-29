ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:45 | 19.02.2020
HNI Corporation Reports Strong Profitability for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today announced sales for the full year ended December 28, 2019 of $2.247 billion and net income of $111 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.54, compared to $2.11 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.59, compared to $2.41 in the prior year. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations follow the financial statements in this release.

Fourth quarter sales of $616 million were up 3% from year-ago levels, and fourth quarter net income was $48 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.10, compared to $0.73 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.12, compared to $0.97 in the prior year.
Highlights
Fourth quarter non-GAAP operating margin expanded 80 basis points year-over-year, driven by solid cost control.

Fourth quarter free cash flow exceeded expectations, strengthening the Corporation’s financial flexibility.

Fiscal year 2020 guidance assumes relatively stable domestic end markets, benefits of annual productivity and cost savings, and significant investments in future growth and margin expansion.
Fourth Quarter Summary Comments
“Our teams delivered a strong fourth quarter. We generated our best top line growth rate of the year and expanded operating margins despite choppy demand and tariff challenges. Our annual productivity and cost savings initiatives continue to gain momentum and drive improved profitability. Overall, our results show the performance our organization can drive and I am optimistic about what we can accomplish in the future,” said Jeff Lorenger, HNI Corporation, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
Fourth Quarter – Financial Performance
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

 
 
Three Months Ended

 

 

 
 
December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

Change
GAAP 
 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales
 
$616.1

 

$598.1

 

3.0%

Gross Profit %
 
38.0%

 

37.4%

 

60 bps

SG&A %
 
27.4%

 

27.9%

 

-50 bps

Restructuring and impairment charges %
 
0.2%

 

2.2%

 

-200 bps

Operating Income
 
$63.8

 

$43.8

 

45.6%

Operating Income %
 
10.3%

 

7.3%

 

300 bps

Effective Tax Rate
 
23.1%

 

22.4%

 

 

Net Income %
 
7.7%

 

5.4%

 

230 bps

EPS – diluted
 
$1.10

 

$0.73

 

50.7%

 
 
 

 

 

 

 
Non-GAAP 
 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit %
 
38.0%

 

37.5%

 

50 bps

Operating Income
 
$64.9

 

$57.8

 

12.3%

Operating Income %
 
10.5%

 

9.7%

 

80 bps

EPS – diluted
 
$1.12

 

$0.97

 

15.5%
Fourth Quarter Summary Comments
Consolidated net sales increased $18.0 million or 3.0% from the prior-year quarter to $616.1 million. On an organic basis, sales increased 3.9% or $23.1 million year-over-year. The net impact of divesting several small office furniture companies decreased sales $5.1 million or 0.9% compared to the prior-year quarter. A reconciliation of organic sales, a non-GAAP measure, follows the financial statements in this release.

GAAP gross profit margin expanded 60 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin expanded 50 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization and net productivity, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.

Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales decreased 50 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower core SG&A spend and leverage from higher net sales, partially offset by higher variable compensation.

The Corporation recorded $1.2 million of restructuring costs in the fourth quarter in connection with structural realignments in the office furniture segment. In the prior-year quarter, the Corporation recorded $0.9 million of one-time costs associated with previously announced facility closures and structural realignments, as well as a $13.1 million impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and long-lived assets.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.12 compared to $0.97 in the prior-year quarter. The $0.15 increase was due to price realization, net productivity, and lower core SG&A spend, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.
Full Year – Financial Performance
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

 
 
Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 
 
December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

Change
GAAP 
 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales
 
$2,246.9

 

$2,257.9

 

(0.5%)

Gross Profit %
 
37.1%

 

37.0%

 

10 bps

SG&A %
 
30.3%

 

30.6%

 

-30 bps

Restructuring and impairment charges %
 
0.1%

 

0.7%

 

-60 bps

Operating Income
 
$151.3

 

$128.2

 

18.1%

Operating Income %
 
6.7%

 

5.7%

 

100 bps

Effective Tax Rate
 
22.6%

 

21.4%

 

 

Net Income %
 
4.9%

 

4.1%

 

80 bps

EPS – diluted
 
$2.54

 

$2.11

 

20.4%

 
 
 

 

 

 

 
Non-GAAP 
 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit %
 
37.1%

 

37.1%

 

— bps

Operating Income
 
$153.9

 

$146.2

 

5.3%

Operating Income %
 
6.8%

 

6.5%

 

30 bps

EPS – diluted
 
$2.59

 

$2.41

 

7.5%
Full Year Summary Comments
Consolidated net sales decreased $10.9 million or 0.5% from the prior year to $2.247 billion. On an organic basis, sales increased 0.5% year-over-year. The net impact of closing and divesting several small office furniture companies decreased sales $23.1 million or 1.0% compared to the prior year.

GAAP gross profit margin expanded 10 basis points compared to the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was flat year-over-year as price realization and net productivity were offset by lower volume and higher input costs.

Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales decreased 30 basis points compared to the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to improved SG&A efficiency.

The Corporation recorded $2.6 million of costs in the current year in connection with structural realignments in the office furniture segment. In the prior year, the Corporation recorded $4.6 million of costs in connection with previously announced facility closures and structural realignments, as well as net charges of $13.4 million related to impairments of goodwill, intangibles, and long-lived assets.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.59, compared to $2.41 in the prior year. The $0.18 increase was due to price realization, net productivity, and improved SG&A efficiency, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.
Office Furniture – Financial Performance
(Dollars in millions)

 
 
Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 
 
December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

Change

 

 

December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

Change
GAAP 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales
 
$449.4

 

$429.6

 

4.6%

 

 

$1,697.2

 

$1,706.1

 

(0.5%)

Operating Profit
 
$35.7

 

$11.1

 

222.7%

 

 

$103.9

 

$76.0

 

36.8%

Operating Profit %
 
7.9%

 

2.6%

 

530 bps

 

 

6.1%

 

4.5%

 

160 bps

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Non-GAAP 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit
 
$36.9

 

$26.5

 

39.0%

 

 

$106.5

 

$94.0

 

13.3%

Operating Profit %
 
8.2%

 

6.2%

 

200 bps

 

 

6.3%

 

5.5%

 

80 bps
Fourth Quarter Summary Comments – Office Furniture
Office furniture net sales increased $19.8 million or 4.6% from the prior-year quarter to $449.4 million. On an organic basis, sales increased 5.9%, driven by increases in the supplies and contract businesses. The net impact of divesting several small office furniture companies decreased sales $5.1 million or 1.3% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Office furniture GAAP operating profit margin expanded 530 basis points versus the prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 200 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization, net productivity, and lower core SG&A spend, partially offset by lower volume, higher input costs, and unfavorable product mix.
Full Year Summary Comments – Office Furniture
Office furniture net sales decreased $8.9 million or 0.5% from the prior year to $1.697 billion. On an organic basis, sales increased 0.8% primarily driven by growth in the contract business. The net impact of closing and divesting several small office furniture companies decreased sales $23.1 million or 1.3% compared to the prior year.

Office furniture GAAP operating profit margin expanded 160 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 80 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization, net productivity, and improved SG&A efficiency, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.
Hearth Products – Financial Performance
(Dollars in millions)

 
 
Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 
 
December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

Change

 

 

December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

Change
GAAP 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales
 
$166.7

 

$168.5

 

(1.1%)

 

 

$549.8

 

$551.8

 

(0.4%)

Operating Profit
 
$39.6

 

$36.1

 

9.6%

 

 

$94.3

 

$91.4

 

3.2%

Operating Profit %
 
23.8%

 

21.4%

 

240 bps

 

 

17.2%

 

16.6%

 

60 bps

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Non-GAAP 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit
 
$39.6

 

$36.4

 

8.6%

 

 

$94.3

 

$93.1

 

1.3%

Operating Profit %
 
23.8%

 

21.6%

 

220 bps

 

 

17.2%

 

16.9%

 

30 bps
Fourth Quarter Summary Comments – Hearth Products
Hearth products net sales decreased $1.8 million or 1.1% from the prior-year quarter to $166.7 million.

Hearth products operating profit margin expanded 240 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 220 basis points, driven by price realization, net productivity benefits, and lower variable compensation, partially offset by lower volume.
Full Year Summary Comments – Hearth Products
Hearth products net sales decreased $2.0 million or 0.4% from the prior year to $549.8 million.

Hearth products GAAP operating profit margin expanded 60 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 30 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization, lower variable compensation, and improved SG&A efficiency, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.
Outlook
The Corporation estimates full year 2020 sales to be $2.30 billion to $2.35 billion, represents growth of 2.5% to 4.5% versus the prior year. Full year non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.60 to $2.90.

“Looking ahead to 2020, we expect solid revenue growth in both Office Furniture and Hearth Products. Our key markets are showing greater stability; our e-commerce efforts are driving growth; and our recent investments are generating results.

We expect higher volume and our annual productivity and cost savings initiatives to drive improvement in gross profit margin. In line with our long-term strategy, we are increasing our level of investment in key go-to-market initiatives. As a result, operating margin expansion will be less robust over the near-term. These initiatives will support top line growth, margin expansion, and free cash flow generation in the coming years. I am optimistic about the results we can drive in the future,” said Mr. Lorenger.
Conference Call
HNI Corporation will host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results. To participate, call 1-877-512-9166 – conference ID number 1077266. A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at http://www.hnicorp.com (under Investors – News Releases & Events). A replay of the webcast will be made available at this website address. An audio replay of the call will be available until Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10:59 p.m. (Central) by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 – Conference ID number 1077266.
About HNI Corporation
HNI Corporation is an NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI Corporation is a leading global office furniture manufacturer and is the nation’s leading manufacturer of hearth products. The Corporation’s strong brands have leading positions in their markets. More information can be found on the Corporation’s website at www.hnicorp.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking” statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “confident,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “hope,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would”, or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation’s actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation’s products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation’s customers; the Corporation’s reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation’s new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation’s financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation’s intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation’s control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
(Unaudited)
 
 
 
Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended
 
December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

Net sales
 
$616,079

 

$598,092

 

$2,246,947

 

$2,257,895

Cost of sales
 
382,192

 

374,174

 

1,413,185

 

1,422,857

Gross profit
 
233,887

 

223,918

 

833,762

 

835,038

Selling and administrative expenses
 
168,969

 

166,695

 

680,049

 

691,140

Restructuring and impairment charges
 
1,157

 

13,422

 

2,371

 

15,725

Operating income
 
63,761

 

43,801

 

151,342

 

128,173

Interest expense, net
 
1,833

 

2,073

 

8,628

 

9,448

Income before income taxes
 
61,928

 

41,728

 

142,714

 

118,725

Income taxes
 
14,333

 

9,366

 

32,211

 

25,399

Net income
 
47,595

 

32,362

 

110,503

 

93,326

Less: Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
 
0

 

(1)

 

(2)

 

(51)

Net income attributable to HNI Corporation
 
$47,595

 

$32,363

 

$110,505

 

$93,377

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average number of common shares outstanding – basic
 
42,755

 

43,708

 

43,101

 

43,639

Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share – basic
 
$1.11

 

$0.74

 

$2.56

 

$2.14

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
 
43,137

 

44,311

 

43,495

 

44,328

Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share – diluted
 
$1.10

 

$0.73

 

$2.54

 

$2.11

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments
 
$468

 

$(1,060)

 

$61

 

$(3,004)

Change in unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax
 
(1)

 

75

 

251

 

(24)

Change in pension and post-retirement liability, net of tax
 
(1,648)

 

2,701

 

(2,833)

 

2,701

Change in derivative financial instruments, net of tax
 
159

 

(1,120)

 

(1,953)

 

339

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
 
(1,022)

 

596

 

(4,474)

 

12

Comprehensive income
 
46,573

 

32,958

 

106,029

 

93,338

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
 
0

 

(1)

 

(2)

 

(51)

Comprehensive income attributable to HNI Corporation
 
$46,573

 

$32,959

 

$106,031

 

$93,389

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

 

(Unaudited)
 
 
 
December 28,
 2019

 

December 29,
 2018
Assets 
 

 

 

Current Assets:
 
 

 

 

   Cash and cash equivalents
 
$52,073

 

$76,819

   Short-term investments
 
1,096

 

1,327

   Receivables
 
274,565

 

255,207

   Inventories
 
163,465

 

157,178

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets
 
37,635

 

41,352

     Total Current Assets
 
528,834

 

531,883

 
 
 

 

 

Property, Plant, and Equipment:
 
 

 

 

   Land and land improvements
 
29,394

 

28,377

   Buildings
 
295,517

 

290,263

   Machinery and equipment
 
581,225

 

565,884

   Construction in progress
 
20,881

 

28,443

 
 
927,017

 

912,967

   Less accumulated depreciation
 
545,510

 

528,034

     Net Property, Plant, and Equipment
 
381,507

 

384,933

 
 
 

 

 

Right-of-use Operating / Finance Leases
 
75,012

 

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets
 
445,709

 

463,290

Deferred Income Taxes
 
176

 

1,569

Other Assets
 
21,274

 

20,169

     Total Assets
 
$1,452,512

 

$1,401,844

 
 
 

 

 
Liabilities and Equity 
 

 

 

Current Liabilities:
 
 

 

 

   Accounts payable and accrued expenses
 
$453,202

 

$428,865

   Current maturities of long-term debt
 
790

 

679

   Current maturities of other long-term obligations
 
1,931

 

4,764

   Current lease obligations – Operating / Finance
 
22,782

 

     Total Current Liabilities
 
478,705

 

434,308

 
 
 

 

 

Long-Term Debt
 
174,439

 

249,355

Long-Term Lease Obligations – Operating / Finance
 
59,814

 

Other Long-Term Liabilities
 
67,990

 

72,767

Deferred Income Taxes
 
87,196

 

82,155

Equity:
 
 

 

 

HNI Corporation shareholders’ equity
 
584,044

 

562,933

Non-controlling interest
 
324

 

326

     Total Equity
 
584,368

 

563,259

     Total Liabilities and Equity
 
$1,452,512

 

$1,401,844

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

 

(Unaudited)
 
 
 
Twelve Months Ended

 
 
December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

Net Cash Flows From (To) Operating Activities:
 
 

 

 

Net income
 
$110,503

 

$93,326

Non-cash items included in net income:
 
 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization
 
77,427

 

74,788

Other post-retirement and post-employment benefits
 
1,475

 

1,767

Stock-based compensation
 
6,830

 

7,317

Operating / finance lease interest and amortization
 
22,936

 

Deferred income taxes
 
6,750

 

3,197

Loss on sale and retirement of long-lived assets, net
 
2,014

 

16,264

Other – net
 
3,593

 

(1,736)

Net increase (decrease) in operating assets and liabilities, net of divestitures
 
(3,280)

 

(10,729)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
 
(8,868)

 

2,236

Net cash flows from (to) operating activities
 
219,380

 

186,430

 
 
 

 

 

Net Cash Flows From (To) Investing Activities:
 
 

 

 

Capital expenditures
 
(60,826)

 

(55,648)

Proceeds from sale and license of property, plant, and equipment, and intangibles
 
327

 

23,767

Acquisition spending, net of cash acquired
 

 

(2,850)

Capitalized software
 
(6,059)

 

(8,048)

Purchase of investments
 
(6,702)

 

(2,676)

Sales or maturities of investments
 
4,845

 

3,100

Other – net
 
5,520

 

1,135

Net cash flows from (to) investing activities
 
(62,895)

 

(41,220)

 
 
 

 

 

Net Cash Flows From (To) Financing Activities:
 
 

 

 

Payments of long-term debt
 
(215,934)

 

(348,987)

Proceeds from long-term debt
 
141,035

 

323,075

Dividends paid
 
(52,232)

 

(51,085)

Purchase of HNI Corporation common stock
 
(83,887)

 

(30,452)

Proceeds from sales of HNI Corporation common stock
 
30,473

 

19,606

Other – net
 
(686)

 

(3,896)

Net cash flows from (to) financing activities
 
(181,231)

 

(91,739)

 
 
 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
 
(24,746)

 

53,471

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
 
76,819

 

23,348

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
 
$52,073

 

$76,819

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reportable Segment Data
(In thousands)
 
(Unaudited)
 
 
 
Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 
 
December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

Net Sales:
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office furniture
 
$449,408

 

$429,612

 

$1,697,186

 

$1,706,092

Hearth products
 
166,671

 

168,480

 

549,761

 

551,803

Total
 
$616,079

 

$598,092

 

$2,246,947

 

$2,257,895

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes:
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office furniture
 
$35,714

 

$11,068

 

$103,894

 

$75,965

Hearth products
 
39,586

 

36,117

 

94,329

 

91,367

General corporate
 
(11,539)

 

(3,384)

 

(46,881)

 

(39,159)

Operating Income
 
$63,761

 

$43,801

 

$151,342

 

$128,173

Interest expense, net
 
1,833

 

2,073

 

8,628

 

9,448

Total
 
$61,928

 

$41,728

 

$142,714

 

$118,725

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization Expense:
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office furniture
 
$11,348

 

$11,101

 

$44,887

 

$44,303

Hearth products
 
2,363

 

2,091

 

8,884

 

8,171

General corporate
 
5,880

 

5,709

 

23,656

 

22,314

Total
 
$19,591

 

$18,901

 

$77,427

 

$74,788

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures (including capitalized software):
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office furniture
 
$11,947

 

$12,539

 

$41,137

 

$47,860

Hearth products
 
1,446

 

2,537

 

12,225

 

8,854

General corporate
 
3,301

 

1,641

 

13,523

 

6,982

Total
 
$16,694

 

$16,717

 

$66,885

 

$63,696

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

As of
December 28,
2019

 

As of
December 29,
2018

Identifiable Assets:
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office furniture
 
 

 

 

 

$874,913

 

$797,574

Hearth products
 
 

 

 

 

364,653

 

352,060

General corporate
 
 

 

 

 

212,946

 

252,210

Total
 
 

 

 

 

$1,452,512

 

$1,401,844
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI’s financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI’s financial performance and operations. While HNI’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI’s operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures within this earnings release: organic sales, gross profit, operating income, operating profit, income taxes, net income, and net income per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI’s overall effective tax rate for the period, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments.

The sales adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies. The transactions excluded for purposes of our other non-GAAP financial information included in this earnings release for all periods presented include restructuring charges, impairment charges, and/or transition costs. Restructuring charges incurred in the current year periods presented are primarily comprised of severance costs related to a structural realignment in the office furniture segment. Transition costs incurred in connection with this realignment include member relocation costs. In the prior-year periods presented, costs were incurred as part of the previously announced closures of the hearth manufacturing facilities in Paris, Kentucky and Colville, Washington and the office furniture manufacturing facility in Orleans, Indiana, and structural realignments in China. Prior year restructuring charges include severance costs, while transition costs incurred include production move costs. Specific transactions in the prior-year periods include impairment of closed manufacturing facilities held for sale, a nonrecurring gain on the recovery of an impaired long-lived asset, and impairments of goodwill, intangibles, and other long-lived assets.

This earnings release also contains a forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2020. We provide such non-GAAP measures to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to a forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share without unreasonable efforts because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share is highly variable and difficult to predict and estimate, and is dependent on future events which are uncertain or outside of our control. These may include unanticipated charges related to asset impairments (fixed assets, intangibles, or goodwill), unanticipated acquisition related costs, and other unanticipated nonrecurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. We expect the variability of these charges to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our GAAP earnings per diluted share.
HNI Corporation Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions)

 
 
Three Months Ended

 
 
December 28, 2019

 

December 29, 2018

 
 
Office
Furniture
 
Hearth
 
Total

 

Office
Furniture
 
Hearth
 
Total

Sales as reported (GAAP)
 
$449.4
 
$166.7
 
$616.1

 

$429.6
 
$168.5
 
$598.1

% change from PY
 
4.6%
 
(1.1%)
 
3.0%

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 

Less: Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures
 

 

 

 

5.1
 

 
5.1

Organic Sales (non-GAAP)
 
$449.4
 
$166.7
 
$616.1

 

$424.4
 
$168.5
 
$592.9

% change from PY
 
5.9%
 
(1.1%)
 
3.9%

 

 
 
 
 
 
 HNI Corporation Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions)

 
 
Twelve Months Ended

 
 
December 28, 2019

 

December 29, 2018

 
 
Office
Furniture
 
Hearth
 
Total

 

Office
Furniture
 
Hearth
 
Total

Sales as reported (GAAP)
 
$1,697.2
 
$549.8
 
$2,246.9

 

$1,706.1
 
$551.8
 
$2,257.9

% change from PY
 
(0.5%)
 
(0.4%)
 
(0.5%)

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 

Less: Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures
 

 

 

 

23.1
 

 
23.1

Organic Sales (non-GAAP)
 
$1,697.2
 
$549.8
 
$2,246.9

 

$1,682.9
 
$551.8
 
$2,234.8

% change from PY
 
0.8%
 
(0.4%)
 
0.5%

 

 
 
 
 
 
HNI Corporation Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

 
 
Three Months Ended

 
 
December 28, 2019

 
 
Gross
Profit
 
Operating
Income
 
Tax
 
Net
Income
 
EPS

As reported (GAAP)
 
$233.9
 
$63.8
 
$14.3
 
$47.6
 
$1.10

% of net sales
 
38.0%
 
10.3%
 
 
 
7.7%
 
 

Tax %
 
 
 
 
 
23.1%
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Restructuring charges
 

 
1.2
 
0.3
 
0.9
 
0.02

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Results (non-GAAP)
 
$233.9
 
$64.9
 
$14.6
 
$48.5
 
$1.12

% of net sales
 
38.0%
 
10.5%
 
 
 
7.9%
 
 

Tax %
 
 
 
 
 
23.1%
 
 
 
 
 HNI Corporation Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

 
 
Three Months Ended

 
 
December 29, 2018

 
 
Gross
Profit

 

Operating
Income

 

Tax

 

Net
Income

 

EPS

As reported (GAAP)
 
$223.9

 

$43.8

 

$9.4

 

$32.4

 

$0.73

% of net sales
 
37.4%

 

7.3%

 

 

 

5.4%

 

 

Tax %
 
 

 

 

 

22.4%

 

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges
 

 

0.3

 

0.1

 

0.3

 

0.01

Impairment charges
 

 

13.1

 

3.3

 

9.7

 

0.22

Transition costs
 
0.6

 

0.6

 

0.1

 

0.4

 

0.01

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Results (non-GAAP)
 
$224.5

 

$57.8

 

$12.9

 

$42.8

 

$0.97

% of net sales
 
37.5%

 

9.7%

 

 

 

7.2%

 

 

Tax %
 
 

 

 

 

23.2%

 

 

 

 
HNI Corporation Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

 
 
Twelve Months Ended

 
 
December 28, 2019

 
 
Gross
Profit

 

Operating
Income

 

Tax

 

Net
Income

 

EPS

As reported (GAAP)
 
$833.8

 

$151.3

 

$32.2

 

$110.5

 

$2.54

% of net sales
 
37.1%

 

6.7%

 

 

 

4.9%

 

 

Tax %
 
 

 

 

 

22.6%

 

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges
 

 

2.4

 

0.5

 

1.8

 

0.04

Transition costs
 

 

0.2

 

0.0

 

0.2

 

0.00

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Results (non-GAAP)
 
$833.8

 

$153.9

 

$32.8

 

$112.5

 

$2.59

% of net sales
 
37.1%

 

6.8%

 

 

 

5.0%

 

 

Tax %
 
 

 

 

 

22.6%

 

 

 

 
 HNI Corporation Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

 
 
Twelve Months Ended

 
 
December 29, 2018

 
 
Gross
Profit

 

Operating
Income

 

Tax

 

Net
Income

 

EPS

As reported (GAAP)
 
$835.0

 

$128.2

 

$25.4

 

$93.4

 

$2.11

% of net sales
 
37.0%

 

5.7%

 

 

 

4.1%

 

 

Tax %
 
 

 

 

 

21.4%

 

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges
 

 

2.3

 

0.6

 

1.7

 

0.04

Impairment charges
 

 

13.4

 

3.5

 

9.9

 

0.22

Transition costs
 
2.3

 

2.3

 

0.5

 

1.7

 

0.04

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Results (non-GAAP)
 
$837.3

 

$146.2

 

$30.0

 

$106.7

 

$2.41

% of net sales
 
37.1%

 

6.5%

 

 

 

4.7%

 

 

Tax %
 
 

 

 

 

22.0%

 

 

 

 
Office Furniture Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions)

 
 
Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 
 
December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

Percent
Change

 

 

December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

Percent
Change

Operating profit as reported (GAAP)
 
$35.7

 

$11.1

 

222.7%

 

 

$103.9

 

$76.0

 

36.8%

% of net sales
 
7.9%

 

2.6%

 

 

 

 

6.1%

 

4.5%

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges
 
1.2

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

2.4

 

1.5

 

 

Impairment charges
 

 

14.9

 

 

 

 

 

14.9

 

 

Transition costs
 

 

0.4

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

1.6

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit (non-GAAP)
 
$36.9

 

$26.5

 

39.0%

 

 

$106.5

 

$94.0

 

13.3%

% of net sales
 
8.2%

 

6.2%

 

 

 

 

6.3%

 

5.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Hearth Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions)

 
 
Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 
 
December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

Percent
Change

 

 

December 28,
2019

 

December 29,
2018

 

Percent
Change

Operating profit as reported (GAAP)
 
$39.6

 

$36.1

 

9.6%

 

 

$94.3

 

$91.4

 

3.2%

% of net sales
 
23.8%

 

21.4%

 

 

 

 

17.2%

 

16.6%

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges
 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

0.8

 

 

Impairment charges
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

Transition costs
 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit (non-GAAP)
 
$39.6

 

$36.4

 

8.6%

 

 

$94.3

 

$93.1

 

1.3%

% of net sales
 
23.8%

 

21.6%

 

 

 

 

17.2%

 

16.9%

 

 

 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219006018/en/

