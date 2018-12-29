22:45 | 19.02.2020

HNI Corporation Reports Strong Profitability for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today announced sales for the full year ended December 28, 2019 of $2.247 billion and net income of $111 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.54, compared to $2.11 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.59, compared to $2.41 in the prior year. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations follow the financial statements in this release. Fourth quarter sales of $616 million were up 3% from year-ago levels, and fourth quarter net income was $48 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.10, compared to $0.73 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.12, compared to $0.97 in the prior year.

Highlights

Fourth quarter non-GAAP operating margin expanded 80 basis points year-over-year, driven by solid cost control. Fourth quarter free cash flow exceeded expectations, strengthening the Corporation’s financial flexibility. Fiscal year 2020 guidance assumes relatively stable domestic end markets, benefits of annual productivity and cost savings, and significant investments in future growth and margin expansion.

Fourth Quarter Summary Comments

“Our teams delivered a strong fourth quarter. We generated our best top line growth rate of the year and expanded operating margins despite choppy demand and tariff challenges. Our annual productivity and cost savings initiatives continue to gain momentum and drive improved profitability. Overall, our results show the performance our organization can drive and I am optimistic about what we can accomplish in the future,” said Jeff Lorenger, HNI Corporation, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter – Financial Performance

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended



December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Change

GAAP

Net Sales



$616.1 $598.1 3.0% Gross Profit %



38.0% 37.4% 60 bps SG&A %



27.4% 27.9% -50 bps Restructuring and impairment charges %



0.2% 2.2% -200 bps Operating Income



$63.8 $43.8 45.6% Operating Income %



10.3% 7.3% 300 bps Effective Tax Rate



23.1% 22.4% Net Income %



7.7% 5.4% 230 bps EPS – diluted



$1.10 $0.73 50.7%





Non-GAAP

Gross Profit %



38.0% 37.5% 50 bps Operating Income



$64.9 $57.8 12.3% Operating Income %



10.5% 9.7% 80 bps EPS – diluted



$1.12 $0.97 15.5%

Fourth Quarter Summary Comments

Consolidated net sales increased $18.0 million or 3.0% from the prior-year quarter to $616.1 million. On an organic basis, sales increased 3.9% or $23.1 million year-over-year. The net impact of divesting several small office furniture companies decreased sales $5.1 million or 0.9% compared to the prior-year quarter. A reconciliation of organic sales, a non-GAAP measure, follows the financial statements in this release. GAAP gross profit margin expanded 60 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin expanded 50 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization and net productivity, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs. Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales decreased 50 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower core SG&A spend and leverage from higher net sales, partially offset by higher variable compensation. The Corporation recorded $1.2 million of restructuring costs in the fourth quarter in connection with structural realignments in the office furniture segment. In the prior-year quarter, the Corporation recorded $0.9 million of one-time costs associated with previously announced facility closures and structural realignments, as well as a $13.1 million impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and long-lived assets. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.12 compared to $0.97 in the prior-year quarter. The $0.15 increase was due to price realization, net productivity, and lower core SG&A spend, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.

Full Year – Financial Performance

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)



Twelve Months Ended



December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Change

GAAP

Net Sales



$2,246.9 $2,257.9 (0.5%) Gross Profit %



37.1% 37.0% 10 bps SG&A %



30.3% 30.6% -30 bps Restructuring and impairment charges %



0.1% 0.7% -60 bps Operating Income



$151.3 $128.2 18.1% Operating Income %



6.7% 5.7% 100 bps Effective Tax Rate



22.6% 21.4% Net Income %



4.9% 4.1% 80 bps EPS – diluted



$2.54 $2.11 20.4%





Non-GAAP

Gross Profit %



37.1% 37.1% — bps Operating Income



$153.9 $146.2 5.3% Operating Income %



6.8% 6.5% 30 bps EPS – diluted



$2.59 $2.41 7.5%

Full Year Summary Comments

Consolidated net sales decreased $10.9 million or 0.5% from the prior year to $2.247 billion. On an organic basis, sales increased 0.5% year-over-year. The net impact of closing and divesting several small office furniture companies decreased sales $23.1 million or 1.0% compared to the prior year. GAAP gross profit margin expanded 10 basis points compared to the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was flat year-over-year as price realization and net productivity were offset by lower volume and higher input costs. Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales decreased 30 basis points compared to the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to improved SG&A efficiency. The Corporation recorded $2.6 million of costs in the current year in connection with structural realignments in the office furniture segment. In the prior year, the Corporation recorded $4.6 million of costs in connection with previously announced facility closures and structural realignments, as well as net charges of $13.4 million related to impairments of goodwill, intangibles, and long-lived assets. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.59, compared to $2.41 in the prior year. The $0.18 increase was due to price realization, net productivity, and improved SG&A efficiency, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.

Office Furniture – Financial Performance

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Change December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Change

GAAP

Net Sales



$449.4 $429.6 4.6% $1,697.2 $1,706.1 (0.5%) Operating Profit



$35.7 $11.1 222.7% $103.9 $76.0 36.8% Operating Profit %



7.9% 2.6% 530 bps 6.1% 4.5% 160 bps





Non-GAAP

Operating Profit



$36.9 $26.5 39.0% $106.5 $94.0 13.3% Operating Profit %



8.2% 6.2% 200 bps 6.3% 5.5% 80 bps

Fourth Quarter Summary Comments – Office Furniture

Office furniture net sales increased $19.8 million or 4.6% from the prior-year quarter to $449.4 million. On an organic basis, sales increased 5.9%, driven by increases in the supplies and contract businesses. The net impact of divesting several small office furniture companies decreased sales $5.1 million or 1.3% compared to the prior-year quarter. Office furniture GAAP operating profit margin expanded 530 basis points versus the prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 200 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization, net productivity, and lower core SG&A spend, partially offset by lower volume, higher input costs, and unfavorable product mix.

Full Year Summary Comments – Office Furniture

Office furniture net sales decreased $8.9 million or 0.5% from the prior year to $1.697 billion. On an organic basis, sales increased 0.8% primarily driven by growth in the contract business. The net impact of closing and divesting several small office furniture companies decreased sales $23.1 million or 1.3% compared to the prior year. Office furniture GAAP operating profit margin expanded 160 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 80 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization, net productivity, and improved SG&A efficiency, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.

Hearth Products – Financial Performance

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Change December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Change

GAAP

Net Sales



$166.7 $168.5 (1.1%) $549.8 $551.8 (0.4%) Operating Profit



$39.6 $36.1 9.6% $94.3 $91.4 3.2% Operating Profit %



23.8% 21.4% 240 bps 17.2% 16.6% 60 bps





Non-GAAP

Operating Profit



$39.6 $36.4 8.6% $94.3 $93.1 1.3% Operating Profit %



23.8% 21.6% 220 bps 17.2% 16.9% 30 bps

Fourth Quarter Summary Comments – Hearth Products

Hearth products net sales decreased $1.8 million or 1.1% from the prior-year quarter to $166.7 million. Hearth products operating profit margin expanded 240 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 220 basis points, driven by price realization, net productivity benefits, and lower variable compensation, partially offset by lower volume.

Full Year Summary Comments – Hearth Products

Hearth products net sales decreased $2.0 million or 0.4% from the prior year to $549.8 million. Hearth products GAAP operating profit margin expanded 60 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin expanded 30 basis points year-over-year, driven by price realization, lower variable compensation, and improved SG&A efficiency, partially offset by lower volume and higher input costs.

Outlook

The Corporation estimates full year 2020 sales to be $2.30 billion to $2.35 billion, represents growth of 2.5% to 4.5% versus the prior year. Full year non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.60 to $2.90. “Looking ahead to 2020, we expect solid revenue growth in both Office Furniture and Hearth Products. Our key markets are showing greater stability; our e-commerce efforts are driving growth; and our recent investments are generating results. We expect higher volume and our annual productivity and cost savings initiatives to drive improvement in gross profit margin. In line with our long-term strategy, we are increasing our level of investment in key go-to-market initiatives. As a result, operating margin expansion will be less robust over the near-term. These initiatives will support top line growth, margin expansion, and free cash flow generation in the coming years. I am optimistic about the results we can drive in the future,” said Mr. Lorenger.

Conference Call

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is an NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI Corporation is a leading global office furniture manufacturer and is the nation’s leading manufacturer of hearth products. The Corporation’s strong brands have leading positions in their markets. More information can be found on the Corporation’s website at www.hnicorp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking” statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “confident,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “hope,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would”, or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation’s actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation’s products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation’s customers; the Corporation’s reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation’s new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation’s financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation’s intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation’s control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Net sales



$616,079 $598,092 $2,246,947 $2,257,895 Cost of sales



382,192 374,174 1,413,185 1,422,857 Gross profit



233,887 223,918 833,762 835,038 Selling and administrative expenses



168,969 166,695 680,049 691,140 Restructuring and impairment charges



1,157 13,422 2,371 15,725 Operating income



63,761 43,801 151,342 128,173 Interest expense, net



1,833 2,073 8,628 9,448 Income before income taxes



61,928 41,728 142,714 118,725 Income taxes



14,333 9,366 32,211 25,399 Net income



47,595 32,362 110,503 93,326 Less: Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



0 (1) (2) (51) Net income attributable to HNI Corporation



$47,595 $32,363 $110,505 $93,377



Average number of common shares outstanding – basic



42,755 43,708 43,101 43,639 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share – basic



$1.11 $0.74 $2.56 $2.14



Average number of common shares outstanding – diluted



43,137 44,311 43,495 44,328 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share – diluted



$1.10 $0.73 $2.54 $2.11



Foreign currency translation adjustments



$468 $(1,060) $61 $(3,004) Change in unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax



(1) 75 251 (24) Change in pension and post-retirement liability, net of tax



(1,648) 2,701 (2,833) 2,701 Change in derivative financial instruments, net of tax



159 (1,120) (1,953) 339 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax



(1,022) 596 (4,474) 12 Comprehensive income



46,573 32,958 106,029 93,338 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest



0 (1) (2) (51) Comprehensive income attributable to HNI Corporation



$46,573 $32,959 $106,031 $93,389 HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) (Unaudited)







December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018

Assets

Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents



$52,073 $76,819 Short-term investments



1,096 1,327 Receivables



274,565 255,207 Inventories



163,465 157,178 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



37,635 41,352 Total Current Assets



528,834 531,883



Property, Plant, and Equipment:



Land and land improvements



29,394 28,377 Buildings



295,517 290,263 Machinery and equipment



581,225 565,884 Construction in progress



20,881 28,443



927,017 912,967 Less accumulated depreciation



545,510 528,034 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment



381,507 384,933



Right-of-use Operating / Finance Leases



75,012 — Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets



445,709 463,290 Deferred Income Taxes



176 1,569 Other Assets



21,274 20,169 Total Assets



$1,452,512 $1,401,844





Liabilities and Equity

Current Liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$453,202 $428,865 Current maturities of long-term debt



790 679 Current maturities of other long-term obligations



1,931 4,764 Current lease obligations – Operating / Finance



22,782 — Total Current Liabilities



478,705 434,308



Long-Term Debt



174,439 249,355 Long-Term Lease Obligations – Operating / Finance



59,814 — Other Long-Term Liabilities



67,990 72,767 Deferred Income Taxes



87,196 82,155 Equity:



HNI Corporation shareholders’ equity



584,044 562,933 Non-controlling interest



324 326 Total Equity



584,368 563,259 Total Liabilities and Equity



$1,452,512 $1,401,844 HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended



December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Net Cash Flows From (To) Operating Activities:



Net income



$110,503 $93,326 Non-cash items included in net income:



Depreciation and amortization



77,427 74,788 Other post-retirement and post-employment benefits



1,475 1,767 Stock-based compensation



6,830 7,317 Operating / finance lease interest and amortization



22,936 — Deferred income taxes



6,750 3,197 Loss on sale and retirement of long-lived assets, net



2,014 16,264 Other – net



3,593 (1,736) Net increase (decrease) in operating assets and liabilities, net of divestitures



(3,280) (10,729) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities



(8,868) 2,236 Net cash flows from (to) operating activities



219,380 186,430



Net Cash Flows From (To) Investing Activities:



Capital expenditures



(60,826) (55,648) Proceeds from sale and license of property, plant, and equipment, and intangibles



327 23,767 Acquisition spending, net of cash acquired



— (2,850) Capitalized software



(6,059) (8,048) Purchase of investments



(6,702) (2,676) Sales or maturities of investments



4,845 3,100 Other – net



5,520 1,135 Net cash flows from (to) investing activities



(62,895) (41,220)



Net Cash Flows From (To) Financing Activities:



Payments of long-term debt



(215,934) (348,987) Proceeds from long-term debt



141,035 323,075 Dividends paid



(52,232) (51,085) Purchase of HNI Corporation common stock



(83,887) (30,452) Proceeds from sales of HNI Corporation common stock



30,473 19,606 Other – net



(686) (3,896) Net cash flows from (to) financing activities



(181,231) (91,739)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(24,746) 53,471 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



76,819 23,348 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$52,073 $76,819 HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reportable Segment Data

(In thousands)



(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Net Sales:



Office furniture



$449,408 $429,612 $1,697,186 $1,706,092 Hearth products



166,671 168,480 549,761 551,803 Total



$616,079 $598,092 $2,246,947 $2,257,895



Income Before Income Taxes:



Office furniture



$35,714 $11,068 $103,894 $75,965 Hearth products



39,586 36,117 94,329 91,367 General corporate



(11,539) (3,384) (46,881) (39,159) Operating Income



$63,761 $43,801 $151,342 $128,173 Interest expense, net



1,833 2,073 8,628 9,448 Total



$61,928 $41,728 $142,714 $118,725



Depreciation and Amortization Expense:



Office furniture



$11,348 $11,101 $44,887 $44,303 Hearth products



2,363 2,091 8,884 8,171 General corporate



5,880 5,709 23,656 22,314 Total



$19,591 $18,901 $77,427 $74,788



Capital Expenditures (including capitalized software):



Office furniture



$11,947 $12,539 $41,137 $47,860 Hearth products



1,446 2,537 12,225 8,854 General corporate



3,301 1,641 13,523 6,982 Total



$16,694 $16,717 $66,885 $63,696







As of

December 28,

2019 As of

December 29,

2018 Identifiable Assets:



Office furniture



$874,913 $797,574 Hearth products



364,653 352,060 General corporate



212,946 252,210 Total



$1,452,512 $1,401,844

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI’s financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI’s financial performance and operations. While HNI’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI’s operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures within this earnings release: organic sales, gross profit, operating income, operating profit, income taxes, net income, and net income per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI’s overall effective tax rate for the period, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments. The sales adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies. The transactions excluded for purposes of our other non-GAAP financial information included in this earnings release for all periods presented include restructuring charges, impairment charges, and/or transition costs. Restructuring charges incurred in the current year periods presented are primarily comprised of severance costs related to a structural realignment in the office furniture segment. Transition costs incurred in connection with this realignment include member relocation costs. In the prior-year periods presented, costs were incurred as part of the previously announced closures of the hearth manufacturing facilities in Paris, Kentucky and Colville, Washington and the office furniture manufacturing facility in Orleans, Indiana, and structural realignments in China. Prior year restructuring charges include severance costs, while transition costs incurred include production move costs. Specific transactions in the prior-year periods include impairment of closed manufacturing facilities held for sale, a nonrecurring gain on the recovery of an impaired long-lived asset, and impairments of goodwill, intangibles, and other long-lived assets. This earnings release also contains a forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2020. We provide such non-GAAP measures to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to a forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share without unreasonable efforts because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share is highly variable and difficult to predict and estimate, and is dependent on future events which are uncertain or outside of our control. These may include unanticipated charges related to asset impairments (fixed assets, intangibles, or goodwill), unanticipated acquisition related costs, and other unanticipated nonrecurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. We expect the variability of these charges to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our GAAP earnings per diluted share.

HNI Corporation Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended



December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018



Office

Furniture



Hearth



Total Office

Furniture



Hearth



Total Sales as reported (GAAP)



$449.4



$166.7



$616.1 $429.6



$168.5



$598.1 % change from PY



4.6%



(1.1%)



3.0%



























Less: Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures



—



—



— 5.1



—



5.1 Organic Sales (non-GAAP)



$449.4



$166.7



$616.1 $424.4



$168.5



$592.9 % change from PY



5.9%



(1.1%)



3.9%









HNI Corporation Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions)



Twelve Months Ended



December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018



Office

Furniture



Hearth



Total Office

Furniture



Hearth



Total Sales as reported (GAAP)



$1,697.2



$549.8



$2,246.9 $1,706.1



$551.8



$2,257.9 % change from PY



(0.5%)



(0.4%)



(0.5%)



























Less: Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures



—



—



— 23.1



—



23.1 Organic Sales (non-GAAP)



$1,697.2



$549.8



$2,246.9 $1,682.9



$551.8



$2,234.8 % change from PY



0.8%



(0.4%)



0.5%









HNI Corporation Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended



December 28, 2019



Gross

Profit



Operating

Income



Tax



Net

Income



EPS As reported (GAAP)



$233.9



$63.8



$14.3



$47.6



$1.10 % of net sales



38.0%



10.3%







7.7%



Tax %











23.1%



























Restructuring charges



—



1.2



0.3



0.9



0.02



















Results (non-GAAP)



$233.9



$64.9



$14.6



$48.5



$1.12 % of net sales



38.0%



10.5%







7.9%



Tax %











23.1%









HNI Corporation Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended



December 29, 2018



Gross

Profit Operating

Income Tax Net

Income EPS As reported (GAAP)



$223.9 $43.8 $9.4 $32.4 $0.73 % of net sales



37.4% 7.3% 5.4% Tax %



22.4%



Restructuring charges



— 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.01 Impairment charges



— 13.1 3.3 9.7 0.22 Transition costs



0.6 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.01



Results (non-GAAP)



$224.5 $57.8 $12.9 $42.8 $0.97 % of net sales



37.5% 9.7% 7.2% Tax %



23.2%

HNI Corporation Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)



Twelve Months Ended



December 28, 2019



Gross

Profit Operating

Income Tax Net

Income EPS As reported (GAAP)



$833.8 $151.3 $32.2 $110.5 $2.54 % of net sales



37.1% 6.7% 4.9% Tax %



22.6%



Restructuring charges



— 2.4 0.5 1.8 0.04 Transition costs



— 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.00



Results (non-GAAP)



$833.8 $153.9 $32.8 $112.5 $2.59 % of net sales



37.1% 6.8% 5.0% Tax %



22.6%

HNI Corporation Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)



Twelve Months Ended



December 29, 2018



Gross

Profit Operating

Income Tax Net

Income EPS As reported (GAAP)



$835.0 $128.2 $25.4 $93.4 $2.11 % of net sales



37.0% 5.7% 4.1% Tax %



21.4%



Restructuring charges



— 2.3 0.6 1.7 0.04 Impairment charges



— 13.4 3.5 9.9 0.22 Transition costs



2.3 2.3 0.5 1.7 0.04



Results (non-GAAP)



$837.3 $146.2 $30.0 $106.7 $2.41 % of net sales



37.1% 6.5% 4.7% Tax %



22.0%

Office Furniture Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Percent

Change December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Percent

Change Operating profit as reported (GAAP)



$35.7 $11.1 222.7% $103.9 $76.0 36.8% % of net sales



7.9% 2.6% 6.1% 4.5%



Restructuring charges



1.2 0.2 2.4 1.5 Impairment charges



— 14.9 — 14.9 Transition costs



— 0.4 0.2 1.6



Operating profit (non-GAAP)



$36.9 $26.5 39.0% $106.5 $94.0 13.3% % of net sales



8.2% 6.2% 6.3% 5.5%

Hearth Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Percent

Change December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Percent

Change Operating profit as reported (GAAP)



$39.6 $36.1 9.6% $94.3 $91.4 3.2% % of net sales



23.8% 21.4% 17.2% 16.6%



Restructuring charges



— 0.2 — 0.8 Impairment charges



— — — 0.3 Transition costs



— 0.1 — 0.6



Operating profit (non-GAAP)



$39.6 $36.4 8.6% $94.3 $93.1 1.3% % of net sales



23.8% 21.6% 17.2% 16.9%

