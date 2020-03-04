23:15 | 06.01.2020



Holly Energy Partners Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast



Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (the “Partnership”) plans to

announce results for its quarter ended December 31, 2019 on February 19,

2020, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Partnership has

scheduled a webcast conference on February 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern

time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2151018/2DE41EE4930CFDC2AFD3D4940F25F42F

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted

link through March 4, 2020.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides

petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage

and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including

HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its

subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product

and crude gathering pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New

Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas as

well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005991/en/