Holly Energy Partners Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (the “Partnership”) plans to
announce results for its quarter ended December 31, 2019 on February 19,
2020, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Partnership has
scheduled a webcast conference on February 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern
time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2151018/2DE41EE4930CFDC2AFD3D4940F25F42F
An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted
link through March 4, 2020.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides
petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage
and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including
HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its
subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product
and crude gathering pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New
Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas as
well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005991/en/

