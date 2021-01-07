|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 07.01.2021
Holly Energy Partners Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (the “Partnership”) plans to announce results for its quarter ending December 31, 2020 on February 23, 2021, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Partnership has scheduled a webcast conference on February 23, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.
This webcast may be accessed at:
About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:
Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude gathering pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.
