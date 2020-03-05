23:15 | 06.01.2020

HollyFrontier Corporation Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) (the “Company”) plans to announce

results for its quarter ended December 31, 2019 on February 20, 2020,

before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Company has scheduled a

webcast conference on February 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to

discuss financial results. This webcast may be accessed at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2151024/A720AA4739D7D845E99819FC98FCD935

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted

link through March 5, 2020. About HollyFrontier Corporation: HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an

independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value

light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other

specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located

in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah and markets its

refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains

extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains

states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other

specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and

exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a

57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest

in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that

provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling,

storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including

HollyFrontier. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005993/en/