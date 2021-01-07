22:30 | 07.01.2021

HollyFrontier Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) (the “Company”) plans to announce results for its quarter ending December 31, 2020 on February 24, 2021, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Company has scheduled a webcast conference on February 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results. This webcast may be accessed at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2950760/AF27087C3232DF9D1112AE68A106191D

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through March 10, 2021. About HollyFrontier Corporation: HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

