18:55 | 29.12.2021
Hollywood Community Gathers to Place Dedication Roses on Donate Life Rose Parade Float to Highlight the Power of Organ and Tissue Donation
Four members of the Hollywood community gathered at Fiesta Floats in Irwindale yesterday to place “Dedication Roses” on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float that will travel down Colorado Blvd. on New Year’s Day. The roses, and the float itself, are the centerpiece of a national effort to reach a broad audience with the important message that organ, eye and tissue donation saves and heals lives.
In support of that effort, Donate Life Hollywood (DLH) invited Hollywood writers, producers and actors with a connection to donation to place a rose on the float on behalf of donors, recipients, dialysis patients and transplant candidates. Throughout the year Donate Life Hollywood serves as a liaison between the organ donation community and the entertainment industry and works to encourage more authentic and empowering stories on this important topic. It is an initiative of the OneLegacy Foundation, which serves as lead sponsor for the Donate Life float.
Those from Hollywood who placed roses on the float are:
The Donate Life Rose Dedication Garden was founded by Laurie Wolowic Wright as a way to honor her brother Mike who became an organ, eye and tissue donor when he passed away in 2002 while Laurie was working in production on the film Runaway Jury (Laurie has also worked on numerous documentaries including Katy Perry: Part of Me and Five Came Back). Laurie approached OneLegacy with the idea of creating the Garden and worked with Donate Life Hollywood Founder Tenaya Wallace to turn that vision into a reality. The first Rose Dedication Garden was on the 2006 Donate Life float and now thousands of roses honoring donors, recipients and donation heroes are part of the Donate Life Float every year and give families all over the world a way to share in this annual tradition.
The Donate Life Rose Parade float is produced by OneLegacy and is made possible thanks to dozens of sponsoring donation, transplant, healthcare, and family care organizations and individuals who help make donation and transplantation possible across the country. The float inspires viewers to help the over one million people worldwide in need of organ, eye or tissue transplants each year. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLife.net.
