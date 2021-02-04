|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:08 | 04.02.2021
Hologic’s New Sustainability Report Highlights How the Company’s Purpose-Driven Culture is Making a Unique Difference in the World
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today the on-line publication of its 2020 sustainability report, “The Power of Purpose.”
Hologic estimates that its products benefited nearly 300 million people globally in 2020. Notably, the Company rapidly developed and scaled up production of two molecular assays for COVID-19, ultimately providing approximately 68 million tests to customers in 40 countries.
“2020 was a year in which we lived into our Purpose, Passion and Promise more fully and successfully than ever before,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “At the same time, the enormous challenges the world faced – from the pandemic to systemic racism – provided opportunities to further refine how we do business, how we interact with each other, and how we measure success. Although these challenges were both unexpected and unwanted, they made us stronger for the future as we continue to evolve and grow.”
The report also describes Hologic’s efforts to promote environmental health and safety, to build a unique, highly engaged workplace culture, and to continuously improve its governance practices. It can be found on the company’s web site: https://www.hologic.com/about/sustainability
