15:55 | 08.07.2020
Home Energy Management System Suppliers Leadership Study, 2020 Featuring Honeywell, Nest Labs, Vivint, General Electric, Ecobee, Comcast Cable (Xfinity), Panasonic, and Ecofactor – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Home Energy Management System Suppliers” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The home energy management system manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving.
Over the years, the level of demand for home energy management systems has increased due to stringent government regulation towards energy efficiency and increasing energy prices. Home energy management systems are used for a variety of applications, such as single family and multi-family housing and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15%. The major growth drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards energy efficiency, increasing energy prices, real-time energy conservation approach, convenience of cloud computing and data analytics, and increased device interconnectivity.
Firms that produce home energy management systems are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global home energy management system suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Home Energy Management System Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the home energy management system market and rates each home energy management system producer.
This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as Honeywell, Nest Labs, Vivint, General Electric, Ecobee, Comcast Cable (Xfinity), Panasonic, and Ecofactor were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for home energy management system. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.
Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players
Leadership quadrant/strategic positioning of players
Leaders
Contenders
Visionaries
Specialists
Europe
Asia-Pacific
The Rest of the World
Market positioning
Financial strength
Revenue breakdown by market segments
Revenue breakdown by regions
Organizational capabilities
Innovation and market leadership
Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?
Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?
What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?
Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?
Which companies will gain market share?
1.2: Scoring Criteria
1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis
1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)
1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)
1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)
1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)
2.2: Financial Strength
2.3: Market Share Analysis
2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments
2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions
3.1.1: Honeywell Company Description and Business Segments
3.1.2: Honeywell Company Statistics
3.2: Home Energy Management System Business Overview
3.2.1: Home Energy Management System Business Segment
3.2.2: Global Home Energy Management System Operations
3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths
3.3: Products and Product Positioning
3.3.1: Product Line Overview
3.3.2: Home Energy Management System Product Mapping
3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments
3.4: Markets and Market Positioning
3.4.1: Market Position in Global Home Energy Management System Business
3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments
3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions
3.7: Production
3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations
3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership
3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities
3.9.1: Marketing and Sales
3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record
3.10: Financial Strength
