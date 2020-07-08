15:55 | 08.07.2020

Home Energy Management System Suppliers Leadership Study, 2020 Featuring Honeywell, Nest Labs, Vivint, General Electric, Ecobee, Comcast Cable (Xfinity), Panasonic, and Ecofactor – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Home Energy Management System Suppliers” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The home energy management system manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Over the years, the level of demand for home energy management systems has increased due to stringent government regulation towards energy efficiency and increasing energy prices. Home energy management systems are used for a variety of applications, such as single family and multi-family housing and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15%. The major growth drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards energy efficiency, increasing energy prices, real-time energy conservation approach, convenience of cloud computing and data analytics, and increased device interconnectivity. Firms that produce home energy management systems are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global home energy management system suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Home Energy Management System Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the home energy management system market and rates each home energy management system producer. This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as Honeywell, Nest Labs, Vivint, General Electric, Ecobee, Comcast Cable (Xfinity), Panasonic, and Ecofactor were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for home energy management system. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.

Some of the features of this research study are as follows: Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players Leadership quadrant/strategic positioning of players Leaders Contenders Visionaries Specialists

Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America Europe Asia-Pacific The Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning Market positioning Financial strength Revenue breakdown by market segments Revenue breakdown by regions Organizational capabilities Innovation and market leadership

This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various application segments such as in single family and multi-family housing market? Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares? Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share? What are the key differentiators for major suppliers? Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players? Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered 1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description 1.2: Scoring Criteria 1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis 1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right) 1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right) 1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left) 1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)

2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 2.2: Financial Strength 2.3: Market Share Analysis 2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments 2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions

3. Honeywell Profile

3.1: Company Overview 3.1.1: Honeywell Company Description and Business Segments 3.1.2: Honeywell Company Statistics 3.2: Home Energy Management System Business Overview 3.2.1: Home Energy Management System Business Segment 3.2.2: Global Home Energy Management System Operations 3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths 3.3: Products and Product Positioning 3.3.1: Product Line Overview 3.3.2: Home Energy Management System Product Mapping 3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments 3.4: Markets and Market Positioning 3.4.1: Market Position in Global Home Energy Management System Business 3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments 3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions 3.7: Production 3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations 3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership 3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities 3.9.1: Marketing and Sales 3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record 3.10: Financial Strength

4. Nest Labs Profile5. Vivint Profile6. General Electric Profile7. Ecobee Profile8. Comcast Cable (Xfinity) Profile9. Panasonic Profile10. Ecofactor Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmgqdq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005591/en/